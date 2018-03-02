Seven other people in the bank at the time were not injured. The dead man is believed to be Latino and in his 20s. Police haven't confirmed if he had a weapon, or not. This was the fourth robbery at that branch bank in the last 14 months.

--

Madison inspectors had cleared chemical-filled apartment last year

MADISON — When city inspectors cleared a Madison apartment last April they were more concerned about fire hazards and hoarding by the resident.

Thirty-year-old Brian Campbell has been charged with reckless endangerment, possession of improvised explosives and bail jumping. Authorities arrested him last month after neighbors complained about chemical smells. City inspectors focused on potential electrical hazards when they inspected Campbell's apartment last year. When the same apartment was searched last week, authorities say they found chemicals and materials which could be used to make homemade explosive devices.

--

Parking brake fails, car rolls downhill into apartment

BLACK RIVER FALLS — No injuries were caused when the parking brake on a car failed Wednesday and it rolled down a hill, into an apartment building.

Officers responded to the Rye Bluff Apartments. They were told the car had been sitting in a parking lot on a hill next to the building. At some point, the parking brake wasn't enough to hold the car in place. It rolled backward across the lot, down the incline and through the wall of the apartment building.

--

Wis. man sentenced in teenager’s death from 27 years ago

FOND DU LAC — A 64-year-old Wisconsin man maintains his innocence but admits there is enough evidence to convict him.

Based on that Alford plea, a Fond du Lac judge has given Dennis Brantner a 10-year prison sentence in a 1990 murder case. Prosecutors say Brantner strangled 18-year-old Berit Beck while she was traveling with him from her Sturtevant home to Appleton to attend a work-related seminar. Her van was found a few days later, but it was a month before her body turned up in a ditch near Waupun. The charge against Brantner was reduced from intentional homicide to second-degree reckless homicide as part of a plea agreement.

--

Harley-Davidson invests in electric vehicle company

MILWAUKEE — Officials with Harley-Davidson says the motorcycle manufacturer will collaborate with California-based Alta Motors on plans for an electric bike.

Officials with the Milwaukee-based company said Thursday that it has made an equity investment in Alta Motors, an innovator in lightweight electric vehicles. Harley-Davidson did not announce specifics on the investment. The company has previously said it's committed to aggressively investing in electric vehicle technology and has announced plans to release its first electric motorcycle in 2019.

--

Armageddon Supplies booted by landlord after break-ins

JANESVILLE — Two break-ins in less than a year has the owner of Janesville's Armageddon Supplies looking for a new location for his gun shop.

Thirty-three-year-old Joseph Jakubowski is serving more than 14 years in prison for an April 4, 2017, break-in, which led to a statewide manhunt. When seven handguns were stolen Jan. 29, the landlord asked Armageddon owner Scott Kuhl to move out. Kuhl says he'll be gone by May 1. He's no longer selling guns at the location and is finishing up some gunsmith assignments for customers. He says he is looking for another location and is hoping to lease a former bank building in Footville.