School threat in Red Wing results in arrest

Staff notified the school resource officer that students reported hearing another student threaten to "shoot up" the school on Friday, March 2.

According to Police Chief Roger Pohlman, the school resource officer immediately started to interview the student witnesses and identified a juvenile male suspect. Upon consulting with the Goodhue County Attorney's Office, authorities determined that the male juvenile should be taken into custody for threats of violence and held in a secure facility.

River Bluff Education Center conducted a modified lockdown while the juvenile suspect was removed and taken to the Law Enforcement Center for further questioning. The juvenile's mother was notified prior to the interview and also later consented to a search of the juvenile's bedroom.

The juvenile suspect was arrested pending charges of felony threats of violence. He was transported to the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Red Wing.

Pohlman said the Red Wing Police Department commends students for coming forward and reporting this incident. He also praised the quick response of the River Bluff Education Center staff in reporting this to the school resource officer.