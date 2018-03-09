Real life training in use of force techniques

The video system enables officers to train in real time in life-like video scenarios on a life-size screen. Real life situations play out on the screen. The officer training must verbally interact, give commands and make proper use of force decisions based on the scenario. If a force option is applied, the equipment used by the officer interacts with the programming and enables post event analysis. This assists in evaluating decisions, such as timing of the force applied based on the threat assessment by the officer.

Officers went through several situational events as a "live" scenario. Instructors and officers then

evaluated performance by debriefing post scenario. The system allows for frame-by-frame evaluation to aid in the critique.

BNSF Railroad generously provided their TI System and Prescott PD offered to host the training. The two certified Instructors for the two-day training were officers Scott Poundstone — BNSF Railroad Police Prescott Station and Officer Tom Koen — Prescott Police Department. Training was held at City of Prescott's EMS hall meeting room.

"This was a great way to put our TI System to work and give realistic training for our officers and area departments," said Mark Moody, Deputy Chief BNSF Railroad Police Department.

BNSF PD has a satellite office in the City of Prescott.

Each officer's training block consisted of four to five scenarios and tested officers by working through circumstances with the possibility of needing several different levels of force.

Instructors Poundstone and Koen helped critique and debrief each officer after each situation played out. Discussion and training were held about the force options available, justification for which force option was actually applied and what the officer should do post event.

"Overall this was great 'real life' training. It's great to see our departments training together because when it comes to actual events, we will have to rely on each other to get the job done," said Interim Prescott Police Chief Rob Funk.