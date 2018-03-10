Juvenile incidents

• Police were called to Ellsworth High School at 8:16 a.m. Feb. 26 for a juvenile who left in school suspension and refused to return. The principal reported the student refused to listen and was verbally confrontational. After speaking to police, the student agreed to cooperate with school staff for the remainder of the day.

• A juvenile was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 300 block of West Main Street when police assisted social services with a juvenile who cut off an ankle bracelet. The juvenile's location was pinged to the apartments above Subway. The juvenile was located via a traffic stop.

• Police were called to Ellsworth Middle School at 11 a.m. March 1 for a student who was creating a disturbance.

• Ellsworth police assisted with a threat complaint at 9:33 a.m. March 2 that occurred on a bus. Contact was made with the students involved; they were interviewed.

Accidents

• Trey Skulski, 18, Hager City, reported a dent in the car he's been driving at 10:52 a.m. Feb. 27. He said he believed there was no dent at 8 p.m. Feb. 26, when he parked the car in front of 103 S. Northview St. He believes the damage appeared while parked on Northview, though he left that area at 8:45 p.m.

• Larry Andress, 68, Ellsworth, reported to police that while parking his vehicle at 10:51 a.m. March 2 at 181 E. Main St., another vehicle backed into his vehicle and left quickly. No damage reported.

• Police responded to a minor, two-vehicle crash at 6:43 p.m. March 2 between Marlene Brunckhorst, 69, Ellsworth and Robert Budach, 80, Ellsworth at 157 E. Main St. Brunckhorst was backing her truck up and the two vehicles collided on the rear passenger sides. Not structural damage reported.

• Police arrived on the scene of a trailer hitch that had popped off a truck due to hitting potholes, at 7:50 p.m. March 3 at Cairns and Maple streets. The driver said he couldn't get the hitch back on as it was too heavy. The trailer was rehitched and secured to the truck.

Kid throws ice ball, hits man in eye

Police reported to a home in the 800 block of North Grant Street at the request of Hudson police at 9:22 p.m. Feb. 27. When speaking to an Ellsworth man and his wife, they reported they had been driving in Hudson near a bank when a kid threw an ice chunk at their car, hitting the man in the eye through a partially open window. The ice chunk also hit others in the car, including an infant child, the couple said. The man's eye was swollen and red and he had trouble holding it open, though he had not sought medical attention. He told police that his wife stopped the car and he confronted the male who threw the ice chunk, and shoved him. He said a woman was shouting that the subject was a juvenile. The information was passed on to Hudson police.

Arrests

• Valerie DeVine, 48, Ellsworth, was arrested at 12:52 p.m. March 1 for theft of a credit card and fraudulent use of a credit card.

• Brianna Julson, 28, Ellsworth, was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct after an incident at 3:12 a.m. March 4 at 163 Evergreen Estates. A man reported he had been head butted and punched twice.

Closing time

Police were called at 2:49 a.m. March 3 to 455 E. Wall St. for an intoxicated male who would not leave the bar and was hitting the door. He said the bar still had his things, but he eventually found them all. Police called his wife, who told police where he lives. He registered a .23 on a preliminary breath test, but refused EMS.

Suspicious activities

• A possible burglary was reported at 7:27 p.m. March 3 at 208 S. Plum St. Police found a woman on the back deck, who said she is off and on dating the man who lives there. She said he had changed the locks on his residence and was not home, but seemed aware that she was coming over due to a note on the door. The resident could not be reached; the woman told police he had run out of minutes on his phone. She left and went home.

• A complainant reported suspected drug deals at 4:12 p.m. March 4 at 271 E. Summit Ave. Extra patrol was requested.