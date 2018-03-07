PRESCOTT POLICE

• Linda J. Peterson, 69, Prescott, was cited at 9:54 a.m. Feb. 26 for a parking prohibited on sidewalks/terrace violation.

• Colleen J. Winkler, 58, Prescott, was cited at 10:21 a.m. Feb. 26 for a snow removal parking violation.

• Daniel M. Barron, 26, South St. Paul, Minn., was cited at 10:28 a.m. Feb. 26 for a snow removal parking violation.

Arrest

Tyler J. Stewart, 18, Prescott, was arrested for a felony warrant at 9:56 p.m. Feb. 26 at 528 Hope St.

At the motel

• A daughter called police at 6:34 a.m. Feb. 27 to report that her father was staying at the River Heights Motel. He has dementia, and she is worried about his decisions. She told police she is caring for his dog due to it not being allowed at the motel, but he may report it as being taken without permission, which is not the case.

• A complainant at River Heights Motel called police at 8:09 a.m. March 2 needing help with the removal of a customer. Family was contacted and another place found for the subject to go.

Traffic troubles

• Christopher McAwley, 24, Blaine, Minn., was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 5:59 a.m. March 2 at Jefferson and Monroe streets.

• Scott J. Eickschen, 25, Hudson, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 9:57 a.m. March 2 at Highway 35 and Dexter Street.

• Police were notified of a hit and run with property damage at 3:35 p.m. March 2 at 269 Dakota St. S.

• Scott K. Benner, 27, Prescott, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 1:44 p.m. March 3 at Lake and Oak streets.

Sticky fingers

• Police were notified of a vehicle stolen from Cernohous Chevrolet at 12:50 p.m. March 2.

• A theft was reported at Ptacek's IGA at 4:50 p.m. March 3.

• Theft of wood was reported at 1:02 p.m. March 4 at 757 Jefferson St.

Screaming alleged

A caller told police at 9:38 p.m. March 2 that he/she heard someone screaming for help in the 200 block of Broad Street. Police checked the area but could not locate anyone.

Trailer home incident

Several people were cited after police received a call from 1000 Canton St. at 11:45 p.m. March 2. The landlord allegedly was refusing to let tenants in to remove property and animals. The renters said they have been able to get to the trailer and asked police to stand by and keep the peace.

Melisa L. Zaccardi, 45, Oakdale, Minn., was cited for disorderly conduct; Mikayla L. Schanus Zaccardi, 18, Prescott, was cited for disorderly conduct and theft; and Robert A. Hoikka, 20, Prescott, was cited for disorderly conduct.