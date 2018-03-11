PIERCE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT BRIEFS

Tyler D. Gans, 20, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $3,000 signature bond on criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct charges Feb. 20. The charges resulted from a Feb. 18 incident in River Falls.

Daniel J. Kukuk, 30, River Falls, posted a $10,000 signature bond on disorderly conduct and intimidate victim/use or attempt force charges Feb. 20; he also posted a $2,000 signature bond on felony bail jumping, possess drug paraphernalia and possession of THC charges Feb. 23. The charges stemmed from incidents Feb. 18 and 22 in River Falls.

Joseph R. Krutke, 36, Prescott, posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony possess with intent—THC, possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping charges Feb. 23. The charges resulted from a Feb. 22 incident in Prescott.

David M. Lee, 58, Minneapolis, waived extradition Feb. 20 to Anoka County, Minn., where was charged with felony controlled substance crime—fifth degree (possession, Schedule I, II, III, or IV/except small amount) March 11, 2017.

April M. Urzua, 31, Bay City, posted a $10,000 signature bond on felony possess with intent—amphetamine, OWI-third, resisting or obstructing an officer and possess drug paraphernalia charges Feb. 22. The charges stemmed from a Feb. 21 incident in the town of Trenton.

Closed cases

Melissa S. Morris, 28, Newport, Minn., was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $210 Feb. 20. The charge resulted from an Aug. 24 incident in the town of Trimbelle.