Dog owner cited after fifth complaint

A caller reported dogs in the road at 7:23 p.m. March 4 at N4076 County Road D in Ellsworth. The two dogs were returned to their owner, though deputies said the call was the fifth such report since July 2017. The owner was ticketed for the violation.

Traffic trouble

• A motorist reported Feb. 27 that a large rock cascaded off a cliff near 300th Street and County Road S in Maiden Rock. The caller ran over the rock, which damaged the vehicle's undercarriage.

• A deputy on patrol at 9:27 p.m. March 1 stopped a speeder at North Maple Street and Overlook Drive in Ellsworth. The driver, a 50-year-old Ellsworth man, was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

• Deputies were alerted to a driving complaint at 6:27 p.m. March 2 at County Road J and Highway 65 in Beldenville. The suspect, an Ellsworth woman, was later arrested on suspicion of OWI.

• A deputy on patrol at 9:51 p.m. March 2 stopped a vehicle that was being driven by someone with a suspended license. The driver, a 53-year-old Maiden Rock man, was arrested on suspicion of a prohibited alcohol-content violation (fifth or more), four counts of felony bail jumping, methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for driving without a license and possessing an open intoxicant in the vehicle.

Facebook blackmail

A Bay City man reported Feb. 28 that someone threatened to post photos of him on Facebook if he didn't pay the caller. The complainant said he would file an official report if the caller tried again.

Fight reports

• Deputies were called at 9:30 p.m. March 1 to 576 Spring St. in River Falls to assist police with a fight in progress.

• Deputies were called to a bar fight at 10:27 p.m. March 3 at N4304 County Road S in Plum City. Two people were ticketed for disorderly conduct.

Miscellaneous

• Deputies responded Feb. 26 to W6997 350th Ave. in Ellsworth for a firearm accident. A caller reported accidentally shooting himself in the hand while cleaning a gun.

• A caller reported Feb. 27 that she slammed her hand in a safe door at 610 First St. in Plum City.

• Multiple deputies responded at 5:16 p.m. March 1 to W12074 620th Ave. in Prescott for a welfare check. A man there was briefly hospitalized before being returned home.