PRESCOTT POLICE

Accidents

• Police were called to a car vs. school bus crash at 4:16 p.m. March 5 at Campbell Street and Highway 10. There were no children on the bus and no injuries reported. Property damage was non reportable.

• Ryan A. Peterson, 23, Prescott, was cited for failure to yield right of way after a two-vehicle crash at 1:25 p.m. March 9 at Court and Kinnickinnic streets. No injuries were reported.

• Police responded to 1000 Highway 10 at 7:04 p.m. March 9 for property damage motor vehicle accident.

Arrest

Lauren R. Penney, 24, Prescott, was arrested for misdemeanor battery at 4:01 a.m. March 11 at 174 Linden Road. Police were dispatched to a domestic in progress.

Traffic troubles

• Devon C. Vail, 28, Little Canada, Minn., was cited for speeding 52 mph in a 25 mph zone at 6:13 p.m. March 7 at Jefferson and Walter streets.

• Marta D. Shore, 47, St. Paul, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 8:57 a.m. March 10 at Jefferson and Wacota streets.

Miscellaneous

• Police conducted an interview concerning vandalism/criminal damage to property at 8:46 p.m. March 8 at 878 Jefferson St.

• A complainant reported theft of firearms at 8:47 a.m. March 6 at 457 Walnut St. A report was filed.