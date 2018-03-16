Pierce County Circuit Court briefs

Blake L. Packard, 20, Wrightstown, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on a disorderly conduct charge Feb. 26. The charge resulted from a Dec. 10 incident in River Falls.

Jennifer M. Strom, 33, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $5,000 signature bond on theft—movable property, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer charges Feb. 26. The charges stemmed from an Oct. 29 incident in the River Falls.

Madison L. Waldron, 20, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $10,000 signature bond (each on two cases) on neglecting a child, resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct Feb. 27. The charges resulted from incidents Nov. 28 and Feb. 26 in River Falls.

Natalye A. White, 23, River Falls, posted a $1,500 signature bond on felony possession of methamphetamine and possess drug paraphernalia charges Feb. 27. The charge stemmed from a Feb. 26 incident in River Falls.

Cory J. Young, 34, Bay City, waived extradition Feb. 26 to Goodhue County, Minn., where Young was convicted of gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation—bodily harm (gross negligence) Aug. 21, 2016.

Closed cases

A felony stalking charge against Mark C. Anderson, 38, Alma, was dismissed Feb. 26 upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement. The charge resulted from incidents between October 2015 and April 2016 in Spring Valley.

A resisting or obstructing an officer charge against Janna R. Borowicz, 38, Hastings, Minn., was dismissed Feb. 27 upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement. The charge stemmed from an April 19, 2014 incident in the town of Trenton.

Felony possession of burglarious tools and possess drug paraphernalia charges against John R. Bunnell, 34, Ellsworth, were dismissed Feb. 28. The charge resulted from an April 2, 2016 incident in Ellsworth.

Brian T. Doherty, 41, Ellsworth, was convicted of felony OWI-fourth, sentenced to two years of probation, 90 days in jail/home monitoring and fined $2,197 Feb. 26. He was also ordered to install an ignition interlock device for two years after a two-year driver's license revocation. Operating with PAC-fourth, battery and disorderly conduct charges were dismissed. The charges stemmed from incidents March 25, 2017 in Ellsworth and a June 14, 2016 incident in the town of Ellsworth.

Joseph A. Halligan, 29, Hastings, Minn., was convicted of sex registry violation, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $518 Feb. 26. The charges resulted from a Dec. 10, 2016 incident in Ellsworth.

Dallas L. Johnson, 41, Big Lake, Minn., was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $210.80 Feb. 27. The charge stemmed from a Sept. 30 incident in River Falls.

David W. Kurtz, 32, Madison, was convicted of ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 March 1. A felony bail jumping charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from a June 6 incident in the town of Trenton.

A disorderly conduct charge against Sandra K. Linder, 57, Spring Valley was dismissed Feb. 26 upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement. The charge stemmed from a Jan. 21, 2017 incident in Spring Valley.

Austin B. Nygaard, 18, Hudson, was convicted of possess marijuana and fined $210.80 Feb. 26. Possession of THC, possession of controlled substance and felony possession of narcotic drugs charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from incidents Feb. 15, 2017 and June 1, 2017 in River Falls.

Jeffrey A. Tornio, 23, St. Cloud, Minn., (MCF St. Cloud), was convicted of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and sentenced to six months in jail Feb. 26. A drive or operate vehicle without consent charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from a Feb. 3 incident in the town of Trenton.