Ellsworth police: Traffic troubles; Critter patrol

Accidents

• Police responded to a one-vehicle accident at 5:54 a.m. March 6 at South Maple Street and West Ridge Road. The driver was Sarah Ford, 44, Ellsworth.

• Police reported to a two-vehicle accident at 12:14 a.m. March 8 at 270 N. Maple St between Kelvin Hoffman, 23, Red Wing, Minn., and Scott Myer, 59, Elmwood. Lucas Myer, who called police, said a red Chevy S10 ran into Scott Myer's rear bumper and left the scene in front of the post office. They attempted to follow the truck, but lost it. Once located, Hoffman told police that he didn't hit them and he left because he did not want to get into an altercation. Police took photos.

• Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at 7:10 p.m. March 9 at 305 W. Main St. between William Huber, 67, Ellsworth, and a parked vehicle belonging to Tony Peterson, 46, Ellsworth. Peterson said his vehicle was parked on south Grant Street and that he was on the deck of the Hub smoking when Huber's vehicle came around the corner. He said Huber's vehicle almost hit another car and crashed into his truck. He said Huber appeared shaken but OK. Huber told him his truck's brakes had malfunctioned and no longer worked and that his steering had gone out as well. Photos were taken of both vehicles. While Huber was trying to demonstrate to police that the brakes were out, the vehicle pulled forward, rolled back and struck an unoccupied squad car.

Arrests

• David Lunde, 21, River Falls, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. March 7 at 310 W. Main St. for a probation hold.

• Police attempted to stop a vehicle that was stolen from River Falls at 9:03 p.m. March 7 at Charlotte and Grant streets. Sean Hegbloom, 22, Ellsworth, ran on foot. He was arrested on a probation hold.

• Nickolas Jones, 18, Ellsworth, was arrested for sex assault at 9:11 p.m. March 11 at 128 E. Main St. The violation is regarding alleged relations with a juvenile.

Critter patrol

Police took custody of a black and brown dog with white paws and a red collar with Pierce Vet vet tags with white bones on it, at 11:30 p.m. March 8 from the 500 block of West Kinne Street. The dog was moved to the village kennel.

Miscellaneous

• Extra patrol was requested at 9:17 a.m. March 8 at Evergreen Estates, where a caller reported juveniles tearing around on snowmobiles with no helmets on. Police made contact with the juveniles and told them they need to wear helmets for safety reasons.

• An Ellsworth woman reported fraud at 10:15 a.m. March 8 after receiving a call from an alleged credit adjuster from National Credit Adjusters, who contacted her about money allegedly owed on a Cash Central loan. The woman told police she had never taken out a loan with Cash Central. Upon contact with the company, police learned the account in question was not in the woman's name. She was given a number in the resolution department at Community Choice Financial / Cash Central.

• A woman called police at 11:38 a.m. March 9 to report disturbing remarks she heard were being said by her child's father's family. She said her ex's mother told her directly she would abduct the child. She said the ex's family has been asking around where she is living and someone told her the mother's husband told others in a bar that his wife would go to jail but it would be worth it because the complainant would be dead. She was advised to contact the courts about a protection order.

• Police were called to Century Saloon at 1:49 a.m. March 11 for a disorderly subject. The person left the bar before police arrived.