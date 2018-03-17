Search
    Pierce County sheriff's blotter: PO box incident; Pursuit through River Falls

    By Mike Longaecker on Mar 17, 2018 at 10:00 p.m.

    Bay City PO box incident under investigation

    Officers took a fraud complaint March 7 in Bay City. A complainant reported false checks had been written to businesses in Red Wing and Hastings. The caller suspected the checking account information was accessed in a post-office box theft. Deputies later investigated the PO box incident after more fraud victims came forward.

    Traffic trouble

    • A deputy performed a traffic stop March 7 at Highway 10 and 620th Avenue after a car nearly struck the officer's squad. The driver was cited for operating left of center and received verbal warnings for inattentive driving and operating without a license.

    • Deputies responded at 6:35 p.m. March 7 to N2153 County Road D in Bay City for a one-vehicle crash. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of OWI-second offense.

    • A deputy on patrol at 12:27 a.m. came upon a partially overturned vehicle in a ditch at N1705 860th St. in Hager City. The driver was found and arrested on suspicion of OWI.

    • Deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle at 10:48 p.m. March 11 at N4240 610th St. in Ellsworth. The vehicle's occupants were both arrested—a man for felony warrants and suspicion of marijuana possession and a woman on suspicion of marijuana possession.

    Pursuit through River Falls

    Deputies assisted Ellsworth police March 7 near Charlotte and Grant streets in River Falls for a stolen vehicle pursuit. The vehicle was recovered. A search for the suspect was unsuccessful.

    Suspicious visitor

    A caller living on Highway 128 in Spring Valley reported March 8 that a suspicious person came to the door asking about belongings on the property. The visitor, who was not located by officers, was identified as a possible suspect in a previous burglary.

    Vandalism reports

    • A deputy was called to a home March 5 on Highway 10 in Prescott for a vandalism complaint. A caller reported finding tire tracks in the lawn. The suspect was identified and agreed to fix the damage.

    • A caller reported March 11 that her car had been vandalized over the weekend while parked at 430 W. Shaw Ave. in Elmwood.

    Storage unit tampering

    Deputies responded to a suspicious activity report March 6 at W7740 520th Ave. in Ellsworth. A complainant reported several locks had been cut off storage units. It didn't appear the units were entered.

    Miscellaneous

    • A caller reported possible gunshots coming from vehicles March 9 on County Road E in the town of River Falls. No suspects were found.

    • Deputies responded at 9:18 p.m. March 10 to a fight at W6454 Highway 35 in Bay City. The complainant had fallen through a glass door.

    • Officers were called at 10:40 p.m. March 10 to N1312 County Road EE in Bay City for a report of a man standing outside yelling. Deputies spoke with the man, who said he thought his friend was in trouble. A check of the building revealed no one was inside.

    • A deputy on patrol at 12:19 a.m. March 11 encountered an open box in a traffic lane near 690th Street and County Road C. The box contained drug paraphernalia.

    • A traffic stop sign was reported stolen March 11 from 690th Avenue and 950th Street in the town of River Falls. The town chairman erected a temporary sign.

