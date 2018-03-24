Traffic trouble

• Deputies on patrol at 11:47 p.m. March 14 performed a traffic stop at Highway 63 and County Road V in Hager City. Field sobriety tests were conducted. The driver, a Red Wing man, was ultimately arrested on suspicion of OWI and driving without a license.

• Deputies were called at 7:20 p.m. March 16 to W7611 450th Ave. in Ellsworth for a crash that struck a mailbox. The vehicle left the scene, but was later found by Ellsworth police. The driver was ticketed for inattentive driving.

• Deputies on patrol stopped a vehicle with its headlight out at 2:45 a.m. March 17 at County Road J and Highway 10 in Ellsworth. The driver, a 35-year-old Beldenville man, was arrested on suspicion of OWI-third offense.

• Deputies responded at 5:39 p.m. March 18 to county roads BB and O in Ellsworth for a one-vehicle crash. The driver, a Spring Valley man, was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

Hager City fight

Officers were called at 6:47 a.m. March 16 to 290th and 295th avenues in Hager City for a fight between two people. Disorderly conduct tickets were issued.

Storage unit burglary

A burglary was reported March 18 at W9405 830th Ave. in the town of River Falls. A storage unit had been burglarized.

Critter patrol

A caller reported March 14 that there was an animal on the ice in the Mississippi River in Bay City. The caller informed dispatchers the animal made it off the ice before deputies arrived.

Miscellaneous

• Deputies responded March 12 to a home on 940th Street in the town of River Falls for a juvenile complaint. Officers conducted interviews and noted that a girl there was not cooperative with law enforcement.

• Officers were called March 13 to W9410 739th Ave. in River Falls for a burglar alarm. A deputy arrived to find a cleaning lady there and listed the call as a false alarm.

• A K-9 search was conducted at 7:11 a.m. March 16 at 713 St. Croix St. in River Falls.

• Officers were called for a domestic dispute March 18 on 170th Avenue in Hager City. Deputies concluded no domestic assault happened; the argument was over pizza.