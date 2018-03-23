Ellsworth police: Credit Adjusters fraud; Possible vandalism

Sexual assault

Police received a report of a minor involved in a sexual assault at 11:23 a.m. March 15. No further information was available.

Credit Adjusters fraud

• A caller reported fraud by mail and phone from National Credit Adjusters at 6:30 p.m. March 13; they were requesting payment on a delinquent loan totaling $5,300.

• An Ellsworth man reported at 8:54 a.m. March 16 receiving two notices in the mail from National Credit Adjusters stating he owes $9,875. The mailing requested he contact the department if he disputed the claim.

Hit and run

Police assisted sheriff's deputies at 7:24 p.m. March 16 in locating a vehicle suspected of hitting a mailbox at W7611 450th Ave. before leaving the scene. Police made contact with a female driver at Southgate Drive and Ridge Road. Her vehicle matched the description of the vehicle that had hit the mailbox; it also sported front end damage. The woman admitted she hit the mailbox, and said her husband had told her to come home. She said she intended to drop her two children off at home and return to the scene.

Possible vandalism

• A woman at 159 Evergreen Estates reported the back window broken out of her car at 2:08 p.m. March 18. The car had been parked there since 11 a.m.; when the woman's mother arrived home at 12:15 p.m., she told the woman that the back window was broken out. No object was found inside the car indicating something was thrown through the window. She said she heard a crash around noon but thought it was a noise from inside the home where her child was playing.

• A woman at 354 W. Main St. reported at 3:41 p.m. March 18 a Plexiglass window pushed away from a doorframe and the right corner of it broken upon her return home from work. The door to the apartment was locked upon arrival. She observed sand and a possible shoe mark between the door handle and deadbolt. Nothing was missing.

Traffic troubles

• Police were called to a one-vehicle accident at 6:20 p.m. March 18 in the 300 block of North Maple Street. Dylan Gilbertson, 17, Ellsworth, was heading north on Maple Street when he hit a gravel portion of the road and lost control of the car, which appeared to have crossed the center line and spun around before striking the curb and hill, stopping on the northbound shoulder facing south. The vehicle was moved to the post office parking lot prior to police arrival.

• A stop sign was broken off at the base at Hill and Northview streets, found at 10:17 p.m. March 18. Tire tracks appeared to be near the area, though no sign of damage to the pole or debris from an accident were visible.

Miscellaneous

• A woman who eventually registered a .39 PBT called police at 12:35 p.m. March 15. She told police she'd been drinking for three weeks and can't do anything on her own. She was transported to a hospital.

• A caller reported a blue minivan with Minnesota plates pulling into driveways and taking photos on Railroad Avenue, at 5:45 p.m. March 15. The vehicle was not located.

• A suicidal female was reported at 8:39 p.m. March 15 at the Gas Lite Bar. Sheriff's deputies handled the call, which initially went to Ellsworth police from a concerned nurse from Red Wing Mayo requesting a welfare check on an Ellsworth woman.

• An allegedly intoxicated man reported his vehicle stolen at 2:15 a.m. March 15 from the 200 block of Broadway Street. Police made contact with the man's ex-wife, who said she technically owns the vehicle and came to pick it up. They were told it was a civil matter.

Threat at EHS

At 10:30 a.m. March 3, a man reported a threat involving Ellsworth High School students that he heard secondhand at his place of employment. He said he was told by a juvenile that another juvenile was going to shoot up the school and that a specific person was first on his list. He didn't know if the remarks were true, but wanted to report them to police.

According to police reports, officers spoke with EHS principal Mark Stoesz and assistant principal Jason Janke, who said comments alleged to be made by an EHS student to other students were addressed at school and "precautions were made and the matter was addressed." The report said the suspect was spoken to Feb. 28 or March 1.

The comments, allegedly made in math and chemistry classes by a 17-year-old student to other students, ranged from threatening to cut someone's tongue out and sending it to his mother or threatening to cut his fingers off. One person alleged the 17-year-old remarked that he liked another student's pants because if he stabbed him, no would see the blood. Others were concerned by comments the 17-year-old made during an active shooter discussion at school, where he said he would grab the gun from an active shooter and shoot that person. Students interviewed said they weren't sure if the suspect was serious about any of these comments or not, since he always says them with a straight face. No one reported hearing talk of the suspect using a gun to shoot up the school.

During a police interview with the suspect, he told police he was joking and likes to reference lines he's heard in movies and on TV. When asked if he made comments about being fed up with school and wanting everyone dead, he admitted to sometimes being fed up with school but not wanting everyone dead. He also said he likes to watch Anime videos, and maybe someone heard those when he wasn't wearing his earbuds. He said he doesn't even own a knife, since his last knife was lost. He also said he doesn't own any guns and never threatened to shoot up the school.

The case has been forwarded on to the district attorney.

Squad crash

A 2017 Ford Taurus squad car driven by officer Chase Jensen was traveling southbound at 10:32 a.m. Feb. 23 on North Maple Street. When he attempted to turn around to catch up with a speeding vehicle, the squad struck a snowbank on the northbound shoulder of the road while performing the turn. The damage totaled an estimated $1,246.47 from Ingli Auto, parts and labor included.