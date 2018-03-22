Prescott Police: Juveniles caught vaping; Police escorts
These incidents were reported to the Prescott Police Department March 11-18.
• Police were called at 7:08 p.m. March 12 to 575 Monroe St. for a possible child abuse complaint. The incident appeared to be a domestic, police reported. The suspect was not located.
• Police escorted the Prescott High School basketball team out of town on their way to Madison at 8:52 a.m. March 14 from the high school.
• Police were present at a student walkout at 9:57 a.m. March 14 at Prescott Middle School.
• Two juveniles caught using a vape machine in the city parking lot at Dakota and Orange streets at 10:45 p.m .March 16 were turned over to their parents, with warnings.
• Police escorted the state champion PHS basketball team into town at 9:27 p.m. March 17.