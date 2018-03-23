Keyah Mizer was arrested on three counts of felony threat of violence, falsely reporting a crime to law enforcement and disorderly conduct, according to a Red Wing police news release.

Investigators allege Mizer created a false phone number to send the threatening messages reported to police in the early morning hours March 21. Police said Mizer confessed to sending the messages when presented with the information.

The messages prompted a stronger police presence at Red Wing High School, indoor recess at other schools, a meeting with teachers and other communication efforts Wednesday. The district agreed with a police determination that there was no credible threat from the post, which told the recipient not to come to school and references a weapon, according to a news release from Red Wing Public Schools Supt. Karsten Anderson.

The incident occured one week after students in Red Wing and around the country walked out of class to honor the 17 people who died in the recent school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

Red Wing Police Department was assisted by Red Wing Public School District and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office computer forensics examiner.

This story is developing.