Ellsworth police: Fraud complaints; Juvenile incidents

More fraud complaints

• Yet another complaint concerning National Credit Adjusters LLC surfaced at 10:58 a.m. March 19 when an Ellsworth man told police he was mailed a document stating he owed Cash Central $4,600 on a delinquent loan. He said the claim is false.

• An Ellsworth woman told police at 2:06 p.m. March 19 that she also received a notice in the mail from National Credit Adjusters stating she owes $5,275. The notice said she should contact the department if she disputes the claim. Cash Central was listed as the original creditor.

Juvenile incidents

• A student at Ellsworth Middle School allegedly threw a plastic timer at a teacher, reported at 5:27 p.m. March 20, hitting the teacher in the eye and nose. A report for assault was filed.

• After a student didn't show up for school March 21, the high school counselor made contact with the student's family out of concern, who told the counselor that the student felt like harming him/herself and wrote a letter. A Northwest Connections rep was contacted. The student was left in the care of parents and a safety plan made.

• An Ellsworth juvenile was reported as a runaway at 11 p.m. March 21 after leaving the house without permission and not returning. The juvenile was uncooperative when reached by phone.

• Police were called to an address in the 500 block of North Maple Street at 8:17 p.m. March 24 where a parent alleged a threat had been made against the parent's son while he was there playing with Nerf guns. Apparently the group of kids started fighting and one child threatened to get a knife and harm the others. The kids told police nothing was ever mentioned about a knife. They were warned for their behavior and told they cannot threaten people or fight. The parents were all informed.