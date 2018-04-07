Help is available to victims of crime

St. Croix County Victim Witness Coordinator Pam Bellrichard said many people may not be aware of the rights they have as a victim. The program is available to help victims and witnesses through a difficult time.

"[We] offer any support assistance that we can to victims," Bellrichard said. "Sometimes people are not aware of all the assistance available."

Bellrichard said many times victims can become confused with the complicated court system and overwhelmed with the entire process. However, the Victim/Witness Assistance Program can help people navigate the system and understand what is going on.

Many times, she said, her program forms a link between the victim and other people or groups.

"We are the liaison between prosecuting attorney and victim," Bellrichard said. "It's easier to get ahold of us than the victim."

Many victims, Bellrichard said, may not realize the resources available to them. Under Chapter 950 in Wisconsin, victims and witnesses of a crime are given specific rights. Through the victim/witness assistance program, Bellrichard's team is able to provide and guide victims and witnesses to the rights Chapter 950 guarantees them.

Typically, VWAP contact starts with the victim after program employees are made aware of a case.

"If someone is arrested we contact the victim," Bellrichard said. "If a criminal complaint is generated we contact the victim. Our office is involved when there is a criminal charge."

Some people walk in or call the office for help as well. Many people who come to the office are seeking a restraining order.

"Sometimes we get calls from victims before they're in court and can walk them through the process," Bellrichard said.

Some of the support VWAP can offer is going to court with the victim, helping victims write impact statements, helping victims receive restitution, and conferring with the prosecutor.

"We will go with [to] the court hearings," Bellrichard said. "The court system can be a challenge. We offer any support assistance that we can to victims. Help with resources for more assistance. Listen to them vent."

An important aspect for victims is to be able to express how they were affected by the incident; that is why Bellrichard's office helps victims write impact statements.

"It's so important for victims to be able to stand in front of a judge and express how they were affected," Bellrichard said.

Some of the resources they provide include helping victims find porganizations/shelters like Turningpoint, which serves victims of domestic and/or sexual violence in Pierce and St. Croix counties.

Turningpoint Legal Services Coordinator Hannah Blaha said in 2017, Turningpoint received 1,149 hotline calls, had 281 clients attend Turningpoint support groups, and provided more than 12,900 services to clients in Pierce and St. Croix counties.

"We commonly have clients call wanting to talk through an assault that just occurred and what their next steps should be," Blaha said. "We do a lot of safety planning, referring to other resources in the community and going over different options the client has so they feel more empowered and informed to make the decision that will be best for them and their family."

Turningpoint, Blaha said, also provides legal advocacy services. These include civil and criminal court support, restraining order help, courtroom advocacy, option exploration, safety planning, accompaniment and transportation to emergency medical exams, prosecution and law enforcement interviews; and aftercare services.

"Within the last few years, Turninpoint has really tried to focus on not only the crisis period, but also the after crisis period in our clients' lives," Blaha said. "We have always helped with restraining orders, provided shelter and food/clothing when necessary, but most of our clients need help during the aftercare process too."

During the crisis period, Blaha said they aid clients with restraining orders, shelter, and transportation. But they also want to continue to help clients after the crisis with aftercare services.

"We can sometimes talk about aftercare services as the overall wellness of a client and their life, so figuring out what will fulfill them emotionally, physically, financially, mentally," Blaha said. "We can help create goals and timelines with clients that want to get their lives back and have a fresh start."

Bellrichard said one of the things with which they try to help victims after an incident is trying to help them gain back any financial losses they may have suffered as a victim.

"If they have financial losses, figure out what they can collect or apply for restitution," Bellrichard said. "They shouldn't have any out-of-pocket [expenses] for being a victim."

One of the frustrations, Bellrichard said, is it isn't always feasible for victims to get all their money back at once. For larger sums the court usually puts the offender on probation and a monthly payment plan; the victim has to wait longer to get his or her money back. Bellrichard understands victims' frustration with the process, but unfortunately when dealing with large amounts of money it is not always possible to collect the entire amount at once.

One of the obstacles they still face is victims not wanting to come forward.

"People still think systems are not very harsh in terms of punishment," Bellrichard said. "Victims want accountability and punishment."

She said sometimes victims don't want to go through the court system if they don't feel anything will happen to their assailant. Bellrichard said the only way things will change is if more people come forward and try to stop violence.

The choice is always the victim's whether to move forward with court proceedings; the VWAP will not force the issue. Bellrichard said they just want to make sure victims have all the information to make their choice.

"Communication is the key," Bellrichard said. "Communication with victims on what to expect. It's their choice to report or not, but they need to look at their reasons."

Victims who want to talk to Bellrichard or her staff at St. Croix County can contact them at 715-386-4666 or email her at pam.bellrichard@da.wi.gov.

Pierce County residents can reach Victim Witness Coordinator Erin Mulhollam at 715-273-6750 ext. 6749 or erin.mulhollam@da.wi.gov.

To learn more about Turningpoint's services, go to www.turningpoint-wi.org or call 715-425-6751. The 24-hour crisis hotline can be reached at 1-800-345-5104.