Trespassing reports

• Deputies responded March 26 to a threats and possible trespassing report at N729 825th St. in Hager City. Two people were spoken to.

• A trespassing incident was reported March 29 at N8166 50th St. in Spring Valley. The suspect told a deputy he was "just exploring" and got stuck. The complainant didn't seek charges. The suspect was pulled out of the predicament by a tractor operated by the complainant.

Burglary reports

• A burglary was reported March 27 at W8494 560th Ave. in Ellsworth.

• A burglary was reported March 28 at W2596 20th Ave. in Stockholm. Forced entry was found, but nothing inside appeared missing.

• A Park Road resident in Plum City reported March 31 a door was found pried open the previous week. Another Plum City resident reported a burglary on First Street later in the day.

Traffic trouble

• Deputies on patrol at 5:16 p.m. March 28 stopped a vehicle at 490th Street and County Road N in Beldenville for traffic violations. A check of the vehicle showed its registered owner was suspended and the vehicle was displaying false license plates. The driver, a Port Wing, Wisconsin, resident, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer and for a probation hold.

• Deputies on patrol at 11:20 p.m. March 28 encountered a vehicle stopped in traffic at 830th Street and Highway 35 in Hager City. The driver, a 48-year-old Oakdale, Minnesota, man, was arrested on suspicion of OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Deputies on patrol March 30 stopped a speeder at 490th Avenue and 638th Street in the town of Ellsworth. The driver, a juvenile, was found in possession of tobacco and a Taser. The driver was cited for illegal tobacco possession and was released to parents.

Shooting complaints

• Deputies responded at 2:24 p.m. March 30 to a shooting complaint on County Road O in the town of Ellsworth, where they learned the homeowner had been shooting guns on his property. No criminal activity was discovered.

• Deputies were called at 11:16 p.m. March 31 to N6103 988th St. in the town of Ellsworth for a shooting complaint. A man there was found target shooting. He was told not to shoot at that time of night.

Minor cat-astrophe solved

Deputies responded April 2 to a 911 call from an Ellsworth resident. The call turned out to be a misdial that occurred after the caller's cat chewed on her Apple watch, causing the device to dial 911.

Miscellaneous

• Multiple officers responded March 29 to a home on 760th Street in Ellsworth for a welfare check. A person there was transported to a state mental health facility.

• Deputies arrested a Hager City man March 30 after a domestic disturbance was reported at W9391 460th Ave. in Hager City. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

• Officers responded April 2 to a possible fight in progress at N1441 747th St. in Hager City. Two males eventually came out of the home and said a third male had been yelling outside the house. That person was gone by the time deputies arrived.