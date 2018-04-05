Search
    Glenwood City educator accused of online sexual relationship with child

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 5:40 p.m.

    Authorities on Thursday arrested a Glenwood City School District faculty member amid allegations he had an online sexual relationship with a Missouri child.

    The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, Glenwood City police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation launched a joint investigation after learning of the allegations from Missouri authorities. The relationship allegedly involved the exchange of sexually explicit images and videos, according to a sheriff's office news release.

    The suspect, who was not identified pending formal charges, was arrested after Wisconsin authorities executed a search warrant at his Glenwood City home. St. Croix County Sheriff's Office authorities said the suspect is a youth sports coach. There was no indication any Glenwood City children were victimized, according to the sheriff's office.

    Formal charges are expected as soon as Friday.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
