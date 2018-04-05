Glenwood City educator accused of online sexual relationship with child
Authorities on Thursday arrested a Glenwood City School District faculty member amid allegations he had an online sexual relationship with a Missouri child.
The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, Glenwood City police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation launched a joint investigation after learning of the allegations from Missouri authorities. The relationship allegedly involved the exchange of sexually explicit images and videos, according to a sheriff's office news release.
The suspect, who was not identified pending formal charges, was arrested after Wisconsin authorities executed a search warrant at his Glenwood City home. St. Croix County Sheriff's Office authorities said the suspect is a youth sports coach. There was no indication any Glenwood City children were victimized, according to the sheriff's office.
Formal charges are expected as soon as Friday.