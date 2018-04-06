School threat in Spring Valley investigated

The news release said the threat was first brought to the attention of the Spring Valley School District who then immediately contacted DuBois. The school district and DuBois conducted a joint investigation which included interviews with those that reported the incident and a suspect. The suspect was identified as a juvenile whose name will not be released. This investigation took place late on April 4 and throughout the day on April 5.

"Based on the investigation and evidence gathered the Spring Valley Police Department does not feel there is a threat to the school, students or community," DuBois said in the news release. "The Spring Valley Police Department has zero tolerance toward violence and would like to thank the Spring Valley School District administration for their assistance in this matter."

