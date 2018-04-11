Drivers suspected of racing before Hager City crash

READ MORE: Deaths reported after bridge incidents | Man convicted of 7th OWI headed to prison

A Pierce County Sheriff's Office accident report states Randy W. Trok, 68, and Tony S. Burow, 41, were both northbound March 31 on County Road VV when the incident occurred. Trok's vehicle, a 1930 custom Ford coupe, crashed into Hager City Glass Co. property.

Burow allegedly entered the southbound traffic lane in an attempt to overtake Trok's car when it encountered a southbound vehicle driven by a Hager City woman. That driver told deputies she had to swerve to avoid a collision.

Witnesses told deputies it appeared Trok and Burok appeared to be racing each other. Trok told deputies he swerved to avoid a dog in the road. No dog was found on the scene, deputies reported. Burow told deputies they were "messing around" before the crash.

Trok was hospitalized and later cited for reckless driving and failure to keep his vehicle under control. Burow was also cited for reckless driving.