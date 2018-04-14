Pierce County sheriff's blotter: Pigs got into the chicken coop

Traffic trouble

• Deputies responded to a driving complaint at 11:34 p.m. April 2 at County Road E and Highway 10 in Prescott. Officers stopped the vehicle and ultimately arrested the driver, a Minneapolis man, on suspicion of OWI and driving without a license.

• Deputies on patrol at 2:07 a.m. April 3 stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at 770th Street and Highway 35 in Hager City. The driver, a Hager City man, was arrested for multiple warrants and on suspicion of methamphetamine paraphernalia possession.

• Deputies checked on a vehicle in the ditch at 11:01 p.m. April 3 at 290th Street and Highway 72 in Elmwood. The odor of marijuana was detected, prompting a search of the vehicle. The driver, a Red Wing man, was cited for marijuana possession.

• A towing company reported at 11:37 a.m. April 4 that a vehicle had gone down an embankment and struck trees at N7530 910th Street inn River Falls. The vehicle had slid down a driveway, crossed over the road and descended the embankment.

• Deputies on patrol at 4:28 a.m. April 5 stopped a speeder at County Road D and Highway 10 in Ellsworth. The odor of marijuana prompted a search of the vehicle. The driver, an Arkansaw man, was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

• Deputies on patrol at 12:25 a.m. April 7 stopped a vehicle for operating left-of-center at 920th Street and Highway 65 in the town of River Falls. The driver, an Ellsworth woman, was arrested on suspicion of OWI after field-sobriety testing.

Critter patrol

• A Spring Valley caller on Highway 29 reported April 3 that neighboring pigs got out and went into the complainant's chicken coop, breaking a fence.

• A deputy on patrol witnessed a vehicle in traffic nearly strike a dog at N4488 Highway 35 in Prescott. The deputy made contact with the dog's owner, who retrieved the animal.

Storage-unit burglary

A storage-unit burglary was reported April 4 at W9405 830th Ave. in the town of River Falls. Items were stolen and damaged.

Suspicious note

A post office worker reported finding suspicious writings on a flyer posted at the building April 6 at W6372 Main St.

Miscellaneous

• Multiple officers responded March 29 to a home on 760th Street in Ellsworth for a welfare check. A person there was transported to a state mental health facility.

• Deputies arrested a Hager City man March 30 after a domestic disturbance was reported at W9391 460th Ave. in Hager City. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

• Officers responded April 2 to a possible fight in progress at N1441 747th St. in Hager City. Two males eventually came out of the home and said a third male had been yelling outside the house. That person was gone by the time deputies arrived.

• A deputy out looking for a juvenile runaway made casual contact March 20 with an Ellsworth man at W7409 Highway 65 in Beldenville. The man was suspected of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was ticketed for THC possession.

• Two complainants reported March 23 that checks and cash were stolen from N4984 Highway 63 in Ellsworth. The thefts occurred in the preceding week, they reported, noting a suspect unsuccessfully attempted cashing a check at a bank in Hudson.

• Deputies were called at 6:24 p.m. March 24 to W6390 Highway 35 in Bay City for a disorderly person. Officers arrived to find a "visually upset" man who witnesses said was the irate suspect causing a disturbance. He had been asked to leave by staff at the establishment and was later cited for disorderly conduct.