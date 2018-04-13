Ellsworth police: Pool table damage; student incidents

Pool table damage

A resident at 370 W. Main St. reported at 5:17 p.m. March 28 that her pool table was damaged in the commons area of the building. She said someone had broken the legs on the pool table. One tenant had told her that a white man had sat on the table and broke it. He offered to pay her for the table, but left when told him she was calling police. The man's wife said he would speak to police when he returned home.

Angry at the ADRC

A man was asked not to return to the ADRC office that day after yelling and using vulgar language at 1:11 p.m. March 30. Upon contact, he told police he was upset at how he was spoken to there.

Drunken fight

Police were called to 265 N. Broadway St. at 8:50 p.m. March 30 for an alleged fight in progress. When police arrived, one man was walking away with his dog; he was uncooperative. A second suspect was contacted by phone. A witness told police the fight was alcohol-induced but the suspects had been friends for years.

Runaway

An Ellsworth mother reporter her 16-year-old son as a juvenile runaway at 4:09 p.m. April 2. He was last seen by Red Wing police April 1.

Accidents

• Police responded to a one-vehicle accident at 10:06 p.m. April 2 at Bay and Main streets. Kayleen Carr, 50, Ellsworth, told police she was attempting to turn onto Bay Street from West Main Street and began to slide on the snow and ice, which caused her to slide over the curb and strike a legally parked vehicle in the Quinn Motors parking lot.

• Tanner Hines, 20, Plum City, reported a one-vehicle accident at 2:46 a.m. April 3 at East Main and East Wall streets. Hines said he lost control on the icy road and struck the curb on the westbound side, which broke his wheel. A tow truck was called.

• Police were called at 2:56 a.m. April 3 to the westbound Main Street hill, where a tractor trailer was stuck. Police notified the Highway Department to respond with salt as the vehicle was unable to move due to ice on the roadway. The vehicle was able to move once salt was applied.

• Raymond Koller, 86, Ellsworth, reportedly slid into the ditch at 10:10 a.m. April 3 while attempting to turn left onto Overlook Drive from North Maple Street. No damage was reported; tow truck responded.

• A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:41 p.m. April 3 in the 100 block of West Main Street between Jonathan Eaton, 17, Ellsworth, and Cabrina Grunseth, 23, Elmwood. Grunseth was heading east on Main Street when Eaton was attempting to turn left onto Main Street from 154 W. Main St. His front right bumper hit Grunseth's rear driver's side door.

• A tractor/trailer was stuck on the ice at 6:35 a.m. April 4 at Main and Piety streets. The Highway Department was contacted to apply salt to the roadway.

• A vehicle headed northbound at 450th Avenue and Highway 10 at 7:41 p.m. April 4 lost control and slid into the ditch. No damage was reported.

• Police were called at 10:23 a.m. April 5 to Cenex where Daniel Devoe, 29, Milton, had hit the building with a truck while attempting to turn the corner.

Traffic troubles

• Jeffrey Saas, 30, Ellsworth, was cited for operating after suspension after a traffic stop at 6:24 p.m. April 4 at Church and Maple streets.

• Heidi Knegendorf, 61, River Falls, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 2:41 p.m. April 7 at Burton Circle and North Maple Street.

• Patrice Peterson, 62, Minneapolis, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 6:51 p.m. April 7 at Cairns and Maple streets.

• Brandon Lutscher, 22, Ellsworth, was cited for OWI after a traffic stop at 8:04 p.m. April 7 at Golf Course lane and North Maple Street. Lutscher allegedly did not stop at a stop sign.

Student incidents

• Ellsworth High School officials called police at 3:22 p.m. April 5 for a student who had marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The student said she brought the items to school and was going to give them to a friend to get rid of them. The student's mother was notified.

• Police were called to an address in the 400 block of Piety Street at 5:13 p.m. April 5 by a teacher who said he or she had found an inappropriate photo of male genitalia on a student's phone. The parents spoke with police; discipline was left up to the parents and the photo deleted.

• An Ellsworth mother brought her son's laptop, phone and tablet to police at 6:12 p.m. April 6. She said her son had nude photos on his phone and has been texting someone who claims to be a 14- or 16-year-old female. Sexual conversations were had and her son was asked for credit card information.

Hillcrest trespassing

Police were called to Hillcrest Elementary, which was in the midst of being demolished, at 6:53 p.m. April 6 for three individuals who were inside the kitchen area of the building. They were placed in cars to stay warm while their parents were contacted. Tobacco and weed pipes were observed on the subjects. A 16-year-old River Falls boy will be cited for trespassing and possession of tobacco. A 16-year-old River Falls girl will be cited for trespassing, tobacco and possession of THC after admitting to owning the marijuana pipe. She said it would test positive for THC. She also had a pack of cigarettes, which she said she stole from a family friend. A 15-year-old Ellsworth girl was cited for trespassing.