Update: St. Croix County death ruled a homicide

A news release issued Sunday evening shed more light on the incident, first reported at 4:11 a.m. in the 1400 block of 142nd Street in the town of Richmond.

According to the sheriff’s office:

Deputies and New Richmond police responded to a 911 caller who requested assistance for a man with a gunshot wound. One person at the scene unsuccessfully attempted life-saving efforts before EMS crews arrived, according to deputies.

Fleischauer was pronounced dead by the St. Croix County medical examiner at 6:37 a.m. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday ruled the death a homicide.

“Initial investigation found this was a domestic-related incident and there is no threat to the public,” the news release states.

The sheriff’s office and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory continue to investigate the incident.