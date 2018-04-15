Update: St. Croix County death ruled a homicide
A St. Paul man’s death early Saturday in rural New Richmond has been ruled a homicide.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office identified 19-year-old Chase Alan Fleischauer as the victim of a fatal gunshot wound to the head. According to a news release, the incident was domestic-related and an adult male is in custody in the St. Croix County jail.
A news release issued Sunday evening shed more light on the incident, first reported at 4:11 a.m. in the 1400 block of 142nd Street in the town of Richmond.
According to the sheriff’s office:
Deputies and New Richmond police responded to a 911 caller who requested assistance for a man with a gunshot wound. One person at the scene unsuccessfully attempted life-saving efforts before EMS crews arrived, according to deputies.
Fleischauer was pronounced dead by the St. Croix County medical examiner at 6:37 a.m. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday ruled the death a homicide.
“Initial investigation found this was a domestic-related incident and there is no threat to the public,” the news release states.
The sheriff’s office and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory continue to investigate the incident.