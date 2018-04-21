• Deputies stopped a speeder at 7:58 p.m. April 12 at Highway 65 and 690th Avenue in River Falls. The driver, a Roseville, Minnesota, man, was arrested on suspicion of meth possession, drug paraphernalia possession, electric weapon possession and operating after revocation. He and a passenger, a Beldenville teenager, were also ticketed for marijuana possession.

Critter patrol

• Deputies responded to a welfare check April 12 at N1593 10th St. in Plum City. A man on the phone said everything was fine and that he was trying to get pigs back into a fenced area. He was going to check with a neighbor to be sure there was no damage. Deputies were called back to the property the next day for a report of dead pigs in the yard. Deputies said carcasses were in plain view, but no one was home at the time.

• A caller on 1015th Street in River Falls reported April 15 that a neighbor's dog charged toward him and acted aggressively. The dog was not leashed. The dog's owner said she would try to keep the animal under control.

River Falls traffic incident leads to drug arrests

Deputies responded April 10 to a disabled vehicle at 760th Avenue and Highway 65 in River Falls. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession. A passenger was also arrested on suspicion of meth possession, narcotic drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Another passenger was told to report to her probation agent the next morning.

Ellsworth fire

A shed fire was reported at 6:56 p.m. April 9 at W7965 390th Ave. in Ellsworth.

Mistaken identity at toll both

A Prescott caller reported April 10 that he got a ticket in the mail from a toll booth in Virginia. The vehicle listed on the ticket was registered to a man aboard the USS George Washington with the same name but a different Social Security number. The incident didn't appear to be a case of identity theft, but rather a misidentification by the Virginia DMV and the Department of Defense.

Driver found after crash, suspected of OWI-third

A single-vehicle rollover crash was reported at 2:45 a.m. April 11 at Highway 65 and 820th Street in River Falls. The driver, an Ellsworth woman, was found at a nearby home. She was later arrested on suspicion of OWI-third offense.

Job-site thefts reported around county

Officers took a report April 13 of thefts from multiple job sites: N8006 620th St. in Beldenville; W9676 770th Ave., River Falls; N6156 950th St., Ellsworth.

Crashes

• Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at 9:18 a.m. April 14 at 385th Street and County Road A in Maiden Rock. The driver, a 41-year-old Maiden Rock man, was not injured.

• A rollover crash was reported at 2:48 p.m. April 15 at N7302 Highway 65 in River Falls. No injuries reported.

Miscellaneous

• A possible burglary was reported April 9 at N1441 747th St. in Hager City. The property owner identified a possible suspect.

• A suspicious motorist was reported April 11 at a home on 1150th Street in Prescott. Deputies spoke with the suspect, who claimed he thought the home was owned by someone else, and told him not to return.

• A complainant reported April 12 that it appeared a semi-trailer had pulled into a driveway on Highway 10 in Prescott and caused damage to the driveway and yard. Deputies were called back to the home later in the day after a semi got stuck there turning around in the yard. A tow truck pulled the semi out. The semi driver compensated the property owner for damages.

• Suspicious activity was reported April 16 at N1804 County Road VV in Hager City. Unidentified footprints were found in the snow around a building on the property.

• A deputy out looking for a juvenile runaway made casual contact March 20 with an Ellsworth man at W7409 Highway 65 in Beldenville. The man was suspected of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was ticketed for THC possession.

• Two complainants reported March 23 that checks and cash were stolen from N4984 Highway 63 in Ellsworth. The thefts occurred in the preceding week, they reported, noting a suspect unsuccessfully attempted cashing a check at a bank in Hudson.

• Deputies were called at 6:24 p.m. March 24 to W6390 Highway 35 in Bay City for a disorderly person. Officers arrived to find a "visually upset" man who witnesses said was the irate suspect causing a disturbance. He had been asked to leave by staff at the establishment and was later cited for disorderly conduct.