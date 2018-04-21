Home visit leads to felony charges against Prescott couple

Pierce County prosecutors charged both 29-year-old Tiffaney W. Catlin and 31-year-old Daniel R. Carr with two felonies — second-degree recklessly endangering safety and neglecting a child involving bodily harm. They're also charged with three counts of misdemeanor child neglect, along with misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Criminal complaints filed in the case allege one child removed from the home was found with open, bleeding sores after a diaper was removed.

Catlin and Carr appeared Monday, April 16, in Pierce County Circuit Court, where a preliminary hearing was set for June while they arrange for public defenders.

According to a criminal complaint:

The father of one of Catlin's children called Prescott police in Nov. 14, 2017, to check on the whereabouts of his son, saying Catlin wouldn't let him see the child and wouldn't say where she was.

Police went to Catlin's Pearl Street apartment and were met by Carr, who allowed an officer inside. The officer detected the smell of pot and shared the concerns about the children living there. Carr told the officer the child in question was sleeping.

The officer talked with Carr about the pot; Carr admitted to smoking pot and having drug paraphernalia. He then allowed the officer to search the apartment and confiscate numerous pot-smoking devices, along with a baggie of marijuana.

The officer put Carr in his squad and summoned Pierce County Human Services. It was determined that since Catlin was at work, she could take the children elsewhere for the night so the apartment could "air out."

Carr was ticketed for THC possession and drug paraphernalia possession before being released from the scene.

Prescott police Sgt. Jesse Neely, along with Pierce County Human Services worker Michelle Harris, returned to the apartment on Dec. 6 for a follow-up visit.

Neely reported smelling pot from outside the apartment door, where they knocked. A child answered the door and let them in, where they found Catlin inside.

The officer reported the apartment was "in complete disarray and the smell of urine was extremely strong."

"There was garbage, toys, tools, dirty and clean cloths [sic] lying all over the floor and furniture," Neely wrote in his report attached to the complaint. "The floor was filthy covered with dirt and other unknown substances."

He went on to describe how a 2-year-old child was found crawling around the floor among blow-gun darts, tools and broken pens.

Neely noted an aquarium was found with multiple fish inside.

"They fish tank appeared to be the cleanest item in the apartment," he wrote.

The officer described more blow-gun darts on the kitchen floor and on a nightstand in the couple's bedroom, as well as pot and drug paraphernalia found in the unit. A propane blowtorch was found near a 12-inch-high TV stand "easily accessible by any of the three children that were able to move freely," Neely wrote.

Catlin told Neely and Harris the items of concern weren't hers. Carr came home during the inspection and admitted some of the items were his and some were Catlin's. Asked by Neely if that was true, Catlin agreed.

A Child Protective Services supervisor came to assist Harris and administered a drug test to Catlin that turned up signs of methamphetamine and marijuana. Carr was also tested and turned up positive for marijuana.

The Child Protective Services workers then decided the children should be removed from the home. They first attempted to place the children with a family member of Catlin's, but that person refused to take a urine test.

The children were eventually placed in foster care. Neely met with Harris the following day, where she showed him photos of the open sores the foster mother found after removing the child's diaper.

Carr and Catlin return to court for a June 5 preliminary hearing.