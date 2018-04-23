Attempted child abduction reported in Prescott

“Sounds like there was an offer of candy or enticement of some kind,” Funk said.

Funk said at this point it is unclear if the two men were trying to get the children in the car or just closer to the car. He said the incident is still under investigation and at this time police don’t have more information.

If anyone has more information about this or has had a similar experience they should contact the Prescott police department on the non-emergency number at 715-262-5512. However, he said as always, if an incident is currently happening the person should call 911.

Funk said a witness should get as much information as possible.

“The biggest thing be a good witness,” Funk said. “[Get a] physical description, description of vehicle, while staying safe.”

Right now, Funk said they have very little information and are still investigating. All officers are aware of the incident and will keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.