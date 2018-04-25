UPDATE: Attempted Prescott abduction was a prank

"Following leads received from the posted Pierce County Herald article online and further investigation today, the Prescott Police Department can validate the reported incident did occur," Funk said.

However, after two high-school aged suspects and the vehicle were identified, one suspect admitted the single, isolated act was a "prank" meant to seek a reaction. The investigation is ongoing, Funk said.

The child abduction attempt was reported on Sunday, April 22 around 10:45 a.m. on Canton Street in Prescott.

According to Funk a group of children reported that two men in a blue vehicle tried to lure them to the vehicle.

“Sounds like there was an offer of candy or enticement of some kind,” Funk said.

This story will be updated once the reports are made available.