School threat

Police responded to a possible threat to school students at 5:20 p.m. April 20 at Prescott High School.

Attempted abduction

Police investigated an attempted child abduction at 10:44 a.m. April 22 on Canton St. The suspects were described as two white males in a blue car.

Critter patrol

• A dog owner reported a possible broken tail at 6:21 p.m. April 22 on Monroe St. The owner doesn't know how the tail was broken but wanted the incident documented.

Miscellaneous

• Police took a report of a missing child at 2:37 p.m. April 3 from Helen St. The child did not return home at a scheduled time. The child was located at a friend's house.

• Police were called to Riverwood St. at 9:33 p.m. April 6 for a welfare check. They found numerous sober adults on the scene and children in bed. No foul play was observed.

• A vehicle was observed after hours on Orrin Road at 9:45 p.m. April 13. Police seized a fake ID from a person in the vehicle.

• Police responded to Hilton St. at 6:07 a.m. April 19 for a domestic incident. A male subject on the other side of the door refused to cooperate and said female subject had left.

• Police performed a welfare check on a woman allegedly dancing in the road at 10:59 a.m. April 20 at Court and South streets. Police made contact with "the crabby subject" and released her.