--

DNR ranger loses job, accused of bullying, intimidation

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has fired a ranger who was accused of bullying and intimidation.

Daniel Perry patrolled the remote Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest near Minocqua in north-central Wisconsin. When his state employment was terminated last May, three of his co-workers were suspended.

Perry was accused of harassing a female co-worker, shooting another with an air gun and urinating on a co-worker's state-owned truck. Perry argued he wasn't a bully, pointing out he had never been the subject of a complaint from a member of the public in 15 years with the DNR.

--

Fire burns 5 acres at Lake Wissota State Park

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources say a grass fire burned several acres at Lake Wissota State Park.

Multiple fire crews responded to the fire Sunday evening and the Department of Natural Resources was also requested at the scene. The DNR estimates five acres of a largely wooded area with lots of pine trees burned. Fire officials say the park was evacuated and closed while crews battled the fire but has since re-opened. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

--

Dogs attack 9 calves on Grant County farm

Nine calves at a Grant County dairy farm had to be put down after they were attacked by two dogs last week.

Deputies were called to a farm in Little Grant Township early Thursday morning after the attack. A veterinarian determined the Holstein calves needed to be euthanized because they were so badly injured. The owner of the dogs, 34-year-old Benuel Sucker of rural Mount Horeb, will face charges for letting his dogs run at large, for dogs causing injury without notice, and leaving them untagged. Sucker has agreed to pay damages to the owner of the calves.

--

Death of boy, 7, labeled suspicious

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office has labeled the death of a 7-year-old boy suspicious.

Ethan Hauschultz died Friday night. Deputies were called to Holy Family Memorial Medical Center about an unresponsive child who was brought in by a family member. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy Monday to determine an exact cause of death. Investigators say they have interviewed many people, including family members, as they try to find out what happened and why the boy died.

--

Man chased by police runs inside Madison elementary school

A man trying to get away from pursuing officers ran into a Madison elementary school Monday morning.

Madison police say 19-year-old Thomas Vallon ran out the back door of his house when a squad car pulled up at about 8 a.m. He eluded officers until about 9:30 a.m., when he ran inside John Muir Elementary through a gymnasium door which had been propped open. Vallon was in the school for less than one minute before he was taken into custody while the school was put on lockdown. Vallon wasn't armed and no one was injured. Police first tracked him down for violating his probation. Now, he is also charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting and obstructing.

--

First Wis. hemp store opens in Black River Falls

The owner of Wisconsin's first legal hemp store says he has about 35 acres of land contracted at a local farm so he can grow some of his own product.

Lawmakers legalized industrial hemp in the state last December. Wisconsin native Joel Peterson and his partner started making plans to serve the new market shortly after that. PriceLand Hemp is now open for business in Black River Falls. Peterson says it could be a lucrative business. He thinks he can grow more than one-million dollars' worth of hemp on that contracted land.

--

Abbotsford ammonia spill sends 18 people to hospital

An ammonia spill at Abbyland Foods in Abbotsford has sent 18 people to a hospital with breathing complications.

One of the victims is a firefighter. Multiple departments were called to the plant Monday at about 7:20 p.m., when a pipe carrying the gas ruptured. It was quickly repaired. Abbotsford firefighters were going door-to-door last night, checking on residents to make sure they were OK. Authorities are still monitoring air quality in the central Wisconsin community. They say calm winds helped keep the impact of the spill from being much worse.