Drinking ticket issued to underage complainant

Deputies were called at 12:10 a.m. April 22 to 350th Ave. in Ellsworth for a 911 call. The caller said his friends had taken his keys and wouldn't give them back. Deputies arrived and spoke with the complainant, who was found to be drunk and underage. He was ticketed for underage drinking and was told his friends would continue to keep his keys until he sobered up.

K-9 officer deploys dog after smelling pot on customer

A deputy was at a gas station at 1120 Highway 10 at 9:32 p.m. April 22 in Prescott when he encountered a customer who smelled of marijuana. The deputy retrieved his police dog and had it sniff the vehicle the pot-emanating man had stepped out of. The man walked out of the store and said he'd hand over his pot.

Traffic trouble

• A deputy on patrol stopped a driver suspected of an invalid license and operating left of center at 10:03 p.m. April 16 at 290th Avenue and Highway 63 in Hager City. The driver, a Prescott man, was arrested on suspicion of OWI-second offense.

• A deputy on patrol at 1:20 a.m. April 21 checked on a car parked in front of a stop sign at N1817 785th St. in Hager City. The driver said he was taking a nap. He was told to go someplace where he wasn't obstructing a stop sign.

• A deputy on patrol at 4:18 p.m. April 21 stopped a vehicle after seeing a passenger littering at County Road QQ and Highway 35 in Prescott. It was determined sausage was thrown from the vehicle. The passenger was warned and the operator of the vehicle called for a sober ride. The vehicle was left in a driveway.

Storage-unit burglary

A complainant reported April 17 that his storage unit at W9405 830th Ave. in River Falls had been burglarized. Tools were reportedly stolen.

Woman arrested in Bay City

Deputies were called at 11:56 p.m. April 22 to County Road EE in Bay City for two unwanted people. A fight had occurred there between some women. A Hager City woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, obstructing or resisting an officer and THC possession.

Hacked in Elmwood

An Elmwood woman reported April 17 that she let someone access her computer remotely. The suspect made the woman pay by gift card. Deputies told the woman to have her computer checked out and suggested she advise her banks about possible fraud.

Arrests follow Prescott incident

A domestic disturbance was reported at 7:52 p.m. April 19 at W11199 Highway 35 in Prescott. A woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and a man was arrested on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct.

Shooting complaints

• Officers responded at 2:56 p.m. April 21 to the area of Highway 63 and 850th Avenue in Spring Valley for a shooting complaint. Deputies arrived to find people target-shooting. No problems were found.

• Officers were called at 4:32 p.m. April 22 to N6201 745th St. in Ellsworth for a suspicious activity report involving explosions. The property owner was shooting at Tannerite. No problems were found.

California gazin'

Deputies stopped to check on a vehicle on the side of the road at 11:31 p.m. April 18 at Highway 29 and 1073rd Street in River Falls. The occupants were stargazers from California. They were told to go somewhere with less traffic.

Miscellaneous

• A Plum City caller reported threats to her family April 18. The incident occurred by phone.

• Trespassers were reported April 18 at W7680 165th Ave. in Hager City.

• Deputies responded to a report of a disorderly person April 21 at N3198 875th St. in Hager City. Several people were spoken to.

• Deputies were called at 5:31 p.m. April 21 to Highway 35 and County Road S in Maiden Rock for an assault. A woman reportedly assaulted a man and left the scene. Deputies didn't find her.