U.S. Marshal apprehends ‘high-risk’ man in Prescott

According to a news release from Interim Prescott Police Chief Rob Funk, law enforcement executed a search warrant at 1:31 p.m. April 24 at an apartment building in Prescott, the location of which was not given. Domenico Nicolai Newton, 18, was wanted for a Department of Corrections parole violation based on two counts of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm in Dakota County, Minn.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office learned of Newton’s location before executing the warrant. He was apprehended without incident and taken to Pierce County Jail, where he will face extradition to Minnesota.