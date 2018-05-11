Ellsworth police: Damaged vehicle; Electrical fire

Welfare check

A complainant reported a screaming 3-year-old boy left alone in a red van at Nilssen's at 10:05 a.m. May 1. Upon contact, the boy's grandmother was with him in the van, and said she had run into Nilssen's briefly. She told police he was screaming over a toy at the dollar store. He calmed down while police were there.

Critter patrol

• Police were called to 868 N. Grant St. at 1:30 p.m. May 2 for a dog who allegedly bit a 13-month-old child.

• A woman reported being bitten on the toe by a stray cat at 9:54 a.m. May 3 at 155 W. Cope St.

Sticky fingers

An individual at 254 S. Chestnut St. reported at 3:51 p.m. May 2 that someone stole an e-cig and a bottle of e-cig juice.

Electrical fire

Police, along with Ellsworth Fire, responded to a possible structure fire at 10 p.m. May 3 at 137 Bay St. All parties were out of the residence and sat in police squad out of the rain. Fire personnel determined the cause of the fire to be electrical. No foul play is suspected. Ellsworth Fire Chief Brent Langer said there was minor exterior damage from an electrical problem with an outside light.

Extra patrol request

High school administration reported an unknown male wearing a black hoodie, dark pants and boots walking around school property at 5 a.m. May 2 and May 3. Police agreed to provide extra patrol.