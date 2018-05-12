Report of woman screaming in woods

An officer responded to a complaint of an unknown vehicle and a woman screaming in the woods at 1:22 a.m. May 2 at W8330 County Trunk K. The officer located the vehicle but was unable to find anyone in area.

Possible eagle injured

An officer responded to N1090 825th St. Hager City for a possible injured eagle at 6:44 a.m. May 1 but was unable to locate bird.

Dog bites FedEx driver

A FedEx driver was bitten by a German Shepherd at 3:49 p.m. May 2 at W869 County Road PP near Elmwood. A quarantine order was issued for the dog.

Trespassing reports

• An officer responded to N1236 Seventh Street in Bay City at 5:49 p.m. May 5 for reported trespassing in nearby buildings.

• Officers responded to 590th Street and County Road EE in Bay City for a shooting complaint in the gravel pit at 5:12 p.m. May 6. The landowner said people did not have permission to be there; the officer asked them to leave and warned them they were trespassing.

Sticky fingers

An officer responded to W3613 Highway 35 in Maiden Rock at 3:53 April 30 for a suspected theft. A woman said she was missing an Amazon Fire tablet that believed it was stolen.

Miscellaneous

• An officer stopped a person for operating ATV on the highway on 985th Street and Highway 35 in Hager City at 8:16 p.m. April 30. The officer passed information on to a recreational officer.

• Police responded to 907 Main St., Plum City, for a report of a male who had been asked to stay off school property at 4:58 p.m. May 1. An officer made contact with the subject who agreed to leave for the day.

• Police reported to N7211 Highway 65, River Falls, for an out of control resident at 7:01 p.m. May 1. Northwest Connections was contacted and Chapter 51 was completed.

• Police responded to a complaint of threatening texts in Hager City at 2:23 p.m. May 4. The complainant said he was receiving harassing text messages from a person who was terminated from his place of employment. The officer documented the texts and is waiting for a call back from suspect.