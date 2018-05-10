--

Admitted marijuana grower to pay $285K fine

An admitted marijuana grower has been fined $285,000 and could spend decades in prison.

Forty-three-year-old Robert Zehren is pleading guilty to two federal drug charges. Local officials were the first to charge Zehren with growing large quantities of the drug in his home. Federal prosecutors took over the case last week. When a search warrant was executed at his New Berlin home last year, investigators found 127 marijuana plants. Zehren says he was earning up to $15,000 annually from his operation. He will return to federal court at the end of the month.

--

Madison man who shot at cops pleads to lesser charge

A 22-year-old Madison man could still end up spending decades in a state prison cell, even though he has entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge.

Police says Cornelius Britton fired a gun into the air in October 2016 to lure police to an apartment building. They say he shot at one of the officers upon arrival. Britton was originally charged with attempted homicide. He has pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, though the judge can consider the first charge when he sentences Britton.

--

Altoona woman named private school teacher of the year

An Altoona third grade teacher is the 2018 Private School Teacher of the Year.

St. Mary's Elementary School honored Erika Galewski Tuesday at a special assembly. She is also one of 14 Kohl's Teacher Fellowship winners. She'll received a $6,000 award and the school will receive a matching amount.

--

Traffic crash generates no help on streets of Milwaukee

Emergency responders in Milwaukee say they aren't surprised: Statistics show only one in five people will try to help someone in cardiac arrest.

So when a violent crash happened Tuesday, surveillance video showed people walking, driving or riding a bicycle right by the scene without trying to help. North Shore Fire Rescue says you don't have to climb into the window of the car and pull people out — or, even administer first aid — but it would be a good first step to ask the people involved if they are OK. Victims of Tuesday's crash survived and didn't require hospitalization.

--

ATV trails in Oconto County to open Friday

It looked like the ATV trails in northeastern Wisconsin were going to open right on time this spring — then Blizzard Evelyn hit.

Local officials plan to open trails in Oconto County Friday. The early spring storm and the resulting melt-down left trails flooded, took trees down and delayed that opening. Rangers were worried ATV traffic would damage trail conditions on the 400 miles of trails in the county. The 89-mile Nicolet State Trail connects Wisconsin to Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Local businesses say the delayed start is costing them money, but they understand the need to keep the trails in good shape.

SPORTS

Sunlight doesn’t help Brewers see Carrasco’s slider in loss

Cleveland right-hander Carlos Carrasco fanned 14 Milwaukee batters while going the distance in a 6-2 win at Miller Park Wednesday afternoon.

The Brewers have dropped nine of 13 day games this year, while posting the best Major League Baseball record in night games, 17-7. The Indians touched Junior Guerra for four runs in the fourth inning. Corey Knebel pitched for the first time in more than a month, giving up a leadoff home run to Francisco Lindor. Travis Shaw drove in Milwaukee's first run in the seventh on a grounder. Jesus Aguilar had a sacrifice fly in the ninth. The Brewers will start Jhoulys Chacin against his former Colorado Rockies teammates tonight.

--

Badgers’ Happ works out for Bucks

Ethan Happ isn't gone from the Wisconsin Badgers yet.

The 6-foot-10 forward is scheduled to work out for the Milwaukee Bucks today, but he hasn't been invited to the NBA Draft Combine next week. Happ still hasn't hired an agent and he has until May 30 to withdraw his name from the draft and return for his senior year with the Badgers. Happ has said that is what he will do if he isn't projected as a first-round talent. His final decision hasn't been made.

--

Mavs coach not interested in Bucks job

The Milwaukee Bucks can apparently forget about hiring Rick Carlisle to coach — that is, if he was ever being considered.

Reporting out of Milwaukee suggested the Dallas Mavericks head man wanted a move to the Cheese State. Not so. Carlisle released a formal statement Wednesday afternoon saying rumors he had interest in the Bucks job "are completely inaccurate." He has been in Dallas for the last 10 seasons. The Bucks have been interviewing candidates to replace interim coach Joe Prunty, but the front office hasn't indicated any favorites.