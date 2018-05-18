Ellsworth police: Roof ruckus; Trespassing

Trespassing

A resident called police at 7:47 p.m. May 7 for a trespassing incident that occurred about 5:30 p.m. When the resident arrived home at 328 S. Maple St., there was a female in the house who appeared lost and confused. The service door from the garage had been left unlocked. There was no damage, forced entry nor anything missing. The case was referred to the sheriff's office.

Alleged threat

Ellsworth High School officials reported an incident at 7:42 a.m. May 9 in which a student had sent a disturbing message electronically to another student. The incident occurred in the county.

Smashed out window

A resident reported the rear driver's side window in her car smashed out, at 5:30 p.m. May 10 in the 400 block of West Main Street. There are no suspects.