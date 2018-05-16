Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Update: Prescott stabbing victim to survive; formal charges pending

    By Mike Longaecker on May 15, 2018 at 4:07 p.m.
    Crime scene tape was pulled up around an Ash Street home in Prescott after a man there was arrested. Police rushed to the home minutes after a stabbing was reported about five blocks away. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 3
    A man is arrested outside an Ash Street home in Prescott Tuesday, May 15, after officers tried for hours to get him to come out of a house. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 3
    Pierce County SWAT team officers closed in Tuesday, May 15, on a Prescott home after an hours-long incident on Ash Street. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 3

    Authorities on Wednesday confirmed the man arrested after an hours-long standoff in Prescott was the suspect in a stabbing.

    Interim Prescott Police Chief Rob Funk said the victim, believed to be a 19-year-old woman, remained hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday and was expected to survive.

    The suspect, identified in the Pierce County Jail roster as 46-year-old Jason J. Kulla, was being held on suspicion of intentionally causing great bodily harm. Funk said reports have been sent to the Pierce County District Attorney’s Office and that formal charges will be reviewed on Wednesday.

    The incident began to unfold at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, May 15, when a woman on Flora Street reported being stabbed in the abdomen. She was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

    Police learned the woman had fled the scene of the stabbing to seek help in the neighborhood. According to Prescott police, officers learned the suspect was at a nearby home. Scanner traffic  identified the home as Kulla’s residence — 557 Ash St.

    Funk said the stabbing wasn’t a random act.

    Police and Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputies surrounded the house and eventually spoke with the suspect by phone. Police said Kulla contacted relatives who relayed information to police.

    The suspect’s statements prompted neighboring schools to go into lockdowns that weren’t lifted until the all-clear was given.

    That occurred at 2:53 p.m., when — after extensive negotiations with the man — he surrendered to officers without incident.

    A reporter observed Kulla exiting the home and lying down as officers approached and cuffed him. The Ash Street incident drew a large law enforcement response that included the Pierce County SWAT team, which was on the scene when the man left the home and surrendered to officers.

    Other agencies assisting Prescott police were officers from River Falls, Ellsworth, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources. Prescott’s public works and fire departments also assisted, along with firefighters from River Falls.

    Funk said the case remains under investigation.

    RiverTown Multimedia reporter Alec Hamilton contributed to this report

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsstandoffprescottCrimePublic safety
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement