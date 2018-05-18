Search
    Red Wing woman, 20, injured in Pierce County crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 9:17 a.m.

    A Red Wing woman was injured early Friday after the vehicle she was in crashed into a Pierce County ditch and flipped.

    The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the crash, reported at 12:14 a.m. May 18, occurred on Highway 35 east of 570th Street in the town of Isabelle.

    The driver was identified as 20-year-old Olivia Brown. She was taken by private vehicle to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries.

    Deputies suspect Brown fell asleep at the wheel, causing the 2001 Acura MDX to leave the road, crash and roll multiple times. The crash remains under investigation.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
