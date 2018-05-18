Red Wing woman, 20, injured in Pierce County crash
A Red Wing woman was injured early Friday after the vehicle she was in crashed into a Pierce County ditch and flipped.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the crash, reported at 12:14 a.m. May 18, occurred on Highway 35 east of 570th Street in the town of Isabelle.
The driver was identified as 20-year-old Olivia Brown. She was taken by private vehicle to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies suspect Brown fell asleep at the wheel, causing the 2001 Acura MDX to leave the road, crash and roll multiple times. The crash remains under investigation.