NNO involves more than 16,540 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world. More than 38.1 million people are expected to participate in "America's Night Out Against Crime."

NNO is designed to:

• Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness;

• Generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts;

• Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships;

• Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

This is the 12th year Ellsworth police has taken the lead in coordinating a NNO event. Police officers will offer an evening of music, giveaways, games, educational displays, food and beverages. Ellsworth Village Board members and a number of organizations and businesses will promote ways that each of them helps to keep Ellsworth a great place to live.

Pizza Man of Ellsworth is the event sponsor; local entertainers James and Alex Zackary will provide live music.

This event is free and open to the public; it will be cancelled if weather is inclement.

Suspicious people?

A complainant called police saying two people were attempting to break into his residence in the 200 block of North Broadway Street at 2:06 a.m. June 26. The complainant said the two people were in a fight, but police had not responded to a fight in the area. The police noticed the complainant appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. Almost an hour later, police were still searching the area for the two alleged brawlers when the complainant stated he or she had seen them again. Police had been watching the area and didn't see anyone. Police asked the complainant if he or she had been using narcotics, with the complainant stating not since the previous Friday. While police were patrolling the area, the complainant was seen outside, walking around the area with a baseball bat, looking underneath cars. Police advised the complainant to go back inside and did not locate anyone.

Traffic troubles

• Montrel Willis, 32, Roberts, was cited for operating while intoxicated at 6:17 p.m. June 28. Willis was stopped for speeding on Railroad Avenue and asked if he had a valid license. Willis stated he did not and was revoked for a parking violation.

• Adam Walter, 21, Ellsworth, was cited at 12:35 p.m. June 28 at 610 E. Main St. for not having his vehicle's registration properly up-to-date.

• Martin Wolf, Ellsworth, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 4:59 p.m. July 15 at Grove and Maple streets.

Arrests

• Kyle Brown, 38, Ellsworth, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. June 28 at 310 W. Main St. for a probation violation.

• Torrance Lucking, 30, Spring Valley, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. June 29 at 310 W. Main St. for a probation violation.

• Donald Battin, 59, Ellsworth, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. June 29 at 310 W. Main St. for a probation violation.

• Bert Kirchoff, 41, Ellsworth, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. July 1 at 933 Southgate Drive for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

• Joshua Smith-Larson, 22, Ellsworth, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. July 2 at 159 N. Maple St. for domestic disorderly conduct.

• Michael Koderick, 19, Ellsworth, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. July 1 at 310 W. Main St. for a probation violation.

• Lori Mears, 53, Maiden Rock, was arrested at 10:01 a.m. July 10 at 310 W. Main St. for a probation violation.

• Jeffrey Carr, 30, Ellsworth, was arrested at 10:33 a.m. July 9 at 310 W. Main St. for a probation violation.

Possible vandalism

A complainant reported a possible vandalism attempt at property in the 200 block of North Broadway Street at 10:25 a.m. July 6. The complainant had already cleaned up the mess in the bathroom, so police were unable to know if the mess was an accident or vandalism.

Critter patrol

• A male black lab was reported as running loose around the 600 block of West Crest Lane at 9:13 p.m. June 27. The dog was eventually found and taken to the village kennel.

• A resident in the 200 block of Grant Street told police at 9:40 a.m. July 15 that last week his cat was on its leash outside when two black labs ran to attack it. He told police he picked the cat up to protect it and was scratched on his stomach. He said that he spoke to his neighbor about it, but one dog tried to attack his cat again July 15. He requested police speak to the dog owner, who promised she would take additional measures to prevent incidents happening again.

• Police were sent to 456 W. Main St. at 3:12 a.m. July 11 for a cat allegedly stuck in the sewer drain between Holiday and the courthouse. Police did not located a cat.

Sticky fingers

• The police were contacted at 12:19 p.m. July 4 for a theft in the 300 block of North Maple Street. The complainants said their unlocked vehicles had been gone through; $12 was missing from one vehicle and $10 was missing from the other.

• Raya Godwin, Ellsworth, contacted police at 12:21 p.m. July 4 to report that two vehicles at her property had been gone through in the 100 block of Evergreen Estates Street. Only one vehicle had anything stolen: a wallet with $115.

• Tony Most contacted police at 7:17 p.m. July 4 to report a red and silver mountain bike taken from his yard.

• Cody T. Williams, Ellsworth, reported a theft of a cash box with money inside, an iPhone X and a red Marlboro sweatshirt at 1:40 p.m. July 12 from an Evergreen Estates residence. He said his friend took him to the hospital while another friend stayed at his residence. When he returned, he said the items were missing from his room. A suspect said he knew nothing about the money.

• Sandra Gilley, Ellsworth, reported a theft of a mailbox key at 11:17 a.m. July 9 from her unlocked vehicle in her driveway in the 100 block of Evergreen Estates. She said papers from the glove compartment were strewn around the vehicle, but the key was the only thing she noticed missing, valued at $40 to replace.

Fallen male

Police responded at 2:43 a.m. July 14 to Hines and Piety Street where an intoxicated man had allegedly fallen and was down on the ground. The man was bleeding from his head, where he had a bandage. He told police he had been injured at work earlier in the day. A man with him told police he was trying to help him get home from the bar and that he had fell down near Brickner's and cut his hand; he said the man fell again at the current location and hit his head. The injured man received a preliminary breath test result of .207. Ellsworth EMS transported the man to River Falls Area Hospital.

Tree troubles

• A woman reported a downed tree partially in the road at 2:37 p.m. July 14 at her residence near Humble Avenue and Piety Street. Cones were placed near the tree until she could reach a tree service.

• A woman reported a power line with a tree on it and a blown fuse at 10:21 p.m. July 12 in the 200 block of East Summit Avenue.