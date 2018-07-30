Pierce County Circuit Court briefs

Tyesha S. Davis, 27, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $10,000 signature bond on a retail theft—intentionally take charge July 13. The charge stemmed from a July 11 incident in Maiden Rock.

Victoria A. Davis, 26, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on a disorderly conduct charge July 9. The charge resulted from a Feb. 16 incident in Ellsworth.

Dayna L. Hines, 61, Plum City, waived extradition July 13 to Dakota County, Minn., where she was convicted of identity theft and fifth degree marijuana possession Aug. 12, 2015 and has allegedly violated probation terms.

Brandon S. Larson, 27, River Falls, posted a $5,000 signature bond on a felony attempt burglary - building or dwelling (as party to a crime) charge July 9. The charge stemmed from an incident on and between Feb. 7-8 in the town of River Falls.

Leah M. Lee, 35, Red Wing, Minn., pleaded innocent and posted a $5,000 signature bond on a resisting or obstructing an officer charge July 11. The charge resulted from a July 10 incident in the town of Trenton.

Nicholas W. Ptacek, 36, Prescott, posted a $5,000 signature bond on a felony maintain drug trafficking place charge July 9. The charge stemmed from a Feb. 22 incident in Prescott.

Tate L. Sward, 31, Hager City, pleaded innocent and posted a $5,000 signature bond on a resisting or obstructing an officer charge July 11. The charge resulted from an incident July 10 in the town of Trenton. Sward also waived extradition July 12 to Goodhue County, Minn., where he is accused of failing to comply with probation conditions stemming from a third degree narcotic drugs conviction in 2014.

Leslie A. Walker, 20, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $5,000 signature bond on domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct charges July 9. The charges resulted from a July 8 incident in River Falls.

Deandre L. Ward, 33, River Falls, posted a $10,000 signature bond on felony strangulation and suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct charges July 9. The charges stemmed from a July 7 incident in River Falls.

Closed cases

A disorderly conduct charge against Lyle H. Johnson, 53, River Falls, was dismissed July 9 upon completion of a deferred judgment agreement. The charge resulted from a Dec. 1, 2016 incident in the town of Clifton.

Felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct charges against Michael M. Madsen, 37, Prescott, were dismissed July 10. The charges stemmed from an April 25 incident in Prescott.