Domestic disturbances

• Deputies were called at 1:41 a.m. July 17 to W3613 Highway 35 in Maiden Rock for a domestic disturbance. A Maiden Rock woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

• A physical domestic was reported at 10:18 p.m. July 20 at N8273 965th St. in River Falls. A Burnsville, Minn., man at the residence was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Car vs. deer in River Falls

A vehicle struck a deer at 5:34 a.m. July 17 at 790th Street and Highway 29 in River Falls. A River Falls woman was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Neighbor complaint

A complainant came to the sheriff's office July 17 to have his neighbor spoken to about her dog defecating near his door in Pierce County. Also, about how the neighbor swears at him. The neighbor denied the allegations. Both people were urged by the deputy to be neighborly and courteous.

Gunshot complaint

Deputies took a complaint July 18 about someone shooting too close to a home on 1150th Street in Prescott. Deputies eventually made contact with the suspect, who was told to find a better place to shoot firearms.

Rock thrown at car

A caller reported at 5 p.m. July 18 that someone threw a rock at her car at Sixth Street and Cemetery Road in River Falls.

Cow struggle draws officers

Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. July 22 to N5751 County Road E in River Falls for a possible fight report. Officers arrived to find a farmer who was attempting to get a cow back in his pasture.

Miscellaneous

• A vehicle seen shining lights through fields at 11:01 p.m. July 18 was reported on 452nd Street in Maiden Rock. Deputies checked the area, but didn't find anything suspicious.

• A deputy on patrol at 5:01 a.m. July 20 stopped and spoke to a pedestrian spotted walking barefoot down the middle of Cemetery Road in River Falls. The man said he was just out for a walk; he was urged to take his travels to a sidewalk.

• A caller reported at 10:16 p.m. July 20 that a suspicious woman was hanging around the neighborhood at 875th Street and County Road K in Hager City. A deputy found the woman, who said she was looking for a friend. She was told to leave and not return; the location she was scouting did not belong to who she thought it did.

• A caller reported an aggressive dog July 22 on 570th Avenue in Prescott. The complainant said the issue has been ongoing and that the dog snarled at him and got within a few feet of him. A deputy spoke with the dog's owner, who said it recently had puppies and wasn't wearing its invisible-fence collar.

• A caller in Maiden Rock reported July 22 that he had wired money to buy a vehicle but never received the vehicle.