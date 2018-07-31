Deputies learned the Polk County woman was unaware there was an explosive device among the items she brought in to have auctioned off.

Standaert said the items had allegedly belonged to a man she kicked out of a property he rented from her. He never returned to collect the items, Standaert explained, so she brought them to Smith Sales in an effort to "recoup some rent."

Deputies traced the items to a 26-year-old New Richmond resident Clayton T. Blackburn. He was charged Monday in Polk County Circuit Court with two felonies: possessing improvised explosives and possessing a gun silencer.

Blackburn was released on a signature bond ahead of an Aug. 20 preliminary hearing.

The incident lasted about nine hours until the scene was rendered safe; the Marathon County bomb squad handled and destroyed the bomb on site, Standaert said, adding that United Fire crews assisted with road closures.

"We were very concerned about the public's safety," he said of the incident, which led to evacuations of Smith Sales and neighboring businesses. "The device definitely posed a threat to public safety."

Standaert said Blackburn, whom he described as a former military member, "seems like a hobbyist" and there didn't appear to harbor malicious intent. The man was cooperative with authorities during the process, Standaert said.

According to a Polk County Sheriff's Office probable cause report, FBI agents assisted in the investigation and found a homemade silencer at Blackburn's former house. Blackburn told agents he had constructed both devices.

He said he made the pipe bomb while he was living in Florida, brought it back to Wisconsin and "lost track of it in his belongings," according to the report.

Authorities said the alleged silencer appeared to be operational.