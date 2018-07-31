Prison ordered in separate St. Croix County cases
Two sex-related cases led to prison time for defendants last month in St. Croix County.
Former Somerset resident Jennifer Bowers was sentenced June 26 to three years in prison and seven years on extended supervision. The 44-year-old pleaded guilty in March to one count of child enticement involving sexual contact.
Officers investigating sexploitation allegations against Somerset man RIchard A. Maness in 2017 uncovered evidence involving Bowers, his girlfriend. Authorities said she was pictured in a 2014 photo sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy. Maness is serving a 12-year prison sentence for an array of sex offenses.
On June 28, Hudson resident John E. Nerbonne was sentenced to two years in prison and five years on extended supervision. The 74-year-old pleaded no contest in April to three counts of child pornography possession.
St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham ordered Nerbonne to be placed on the Wisconsin sex offender registry for 15 years. Terms of his extended supervision include no contact with anyone under 18 without a correction agent's approval. Nerbonne must also complete a sexual deviancy/offender evaluation.