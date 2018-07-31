New Richmond man pleads to lesser offense in attempted homicide case
A New Richmond man accused of attempting to kill his mother pleaded guilty this week to two charges in the case.
Omar Martinez, 26, pleaded guilty July 30 in St. Croix County Circuit Court to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and battery by use of a dangerous weapon. The most serious count, first-degree attempted homicide, was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Martinez was accused in a September 2017 incident at his mother’s home, where he allegedly put a gun to her head. Authorities said he pulled the trigger twice, but it misfired.
Martinez then beat his mother in front of his children, according to a criminal complaint.
The plea agreement was announced the day the case was set to go to a jury trial.
Martinez will be sentenced Oct. 22.