Pierce County Criminal Court briefs

Eric A. Falstad, 26, Trego, pleaded innocent and posted a $10,000 signature bond on issue of worthless checks and disorderly conduct charges July 16. The charge stemmed from a Feb. 19 incident in River Falls.

Maria E. Ingersoll, 23, Maiden Rock, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,500 signature bond on a battery charge July 17. The charge resulted from a July 17 incident in Maiden Rock.

Azra G. AMJ Jones, 20, Brooklyn Park, Minn., pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $200 cash bail on possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges July 16. The charges stemmed from an April 29 incident in the town of Diamond Bluff.

Anthony R.R. Para, 27, River Falls, posted a $25,000 signature bond on felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, felony throw/discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor, resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct charges July 17. The charges resulted from a July 15 incident in River Falls.

Jean R. Pommerening, 61, Hager City, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on a domestic disorderly conduct charge July 16. The charge stemmed from a July 15 incident in PIerce County.

Cody T. Williams, 23, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on a disorderly conduct charge July 16. The charge resulted from an April 19 incident in Ellsworth.

Closed cases

George H. Adams, 28, Ellsworth, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of extended supervision and fined $1,286 July 16, stemming from April 23, 2018 felony burglary building or dwelling and felony burglary - cargo portion of truck/trailer (as party to a crime) convictions. The charges stemmed from incident on and between Sept. 2-7, 2016 in River Falls.

Christian R. Auchampach, 22, Prescott, was convicted of possess drug paraphernalia and fined $443 July 16. A felony possession of methamphetamine charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from an Oct. 17 incident in Prescott.

Joshua M. Dreier, 24, Prescott, was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $210.80 July 16. The charge stemmed from a Jan. 3 incident in Prescott.

A disorderly conduct charge against Jeffrey L. Jarrott, 63, Spokane, Wash., was dismissed July 19. The charge resulted from an April 25 incident in Elmwood.

Charles D. Lundeen, 48, Prescott, was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $443 July 16. The charge stemmed from a Jan. 24 incident in Prescott.

Deferred prosecution

Christian R. Auchampach, 22, Prescott, pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred judgment of conviction agreement on a theft-movable property charge July 16. The charge stemmed from an incident between Jan. 2, 2014 and April 23, 2017 in Prescott.

Edward A. Cook, 29, Prescott, pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred judgment of conviction agreement on a disorderly conduct charge July 16. The charge resulted from a Dec. 4 incident in Prescott.

Khristopher O. Hoffman, 42, Hager City, pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred judgment of conviction agreement on five felony failure to support child charges July 17. He was ordered to pay monthly child support payments of $250. Ten felony failure to support child charges were dismissed. The charges stemmed from incidents on and between Jan. 1, 2011 and Nov. 16, 2016 in Ellsworth.