Motorist yells at deputy for being followed

While on patrol at 10:39 p.m. July 27 at 340th Avenue and County Road K in Hager City, a vehicle randomly pulled over in front of a deputy's squad. The driver, a woman, jumped out yelling because she was upset that the officer was following her. She was told she can't do that.

Music fest draws noise complaints, more

A bar owner at N673 825th St. in Hager City reported at 12:59 a.m. July 28 that he'd kicked the same underage man out of his establishment several times over the course of the evening. The owner wanted to be clear he wasn't serving underagers. About a half-hour later, deputies talked to two people spotted walking along 825th Street with open beer bottles. Both were warned, one of whom was also warned for giving false information.

At 1:41 a.m., dispatchers took complaints from callers in Red Wing complaining about noise coming from the establishment, which had been hosting a music event that night. The owner said noise would be monitored.

The next night, the owner called in a disorderly unwanted customer who'd been told to leave several times but refused. The man agreed to leave once deputies arrived. Trespassing charges were sought. A woman involved in the incident was found with a concealed Taser. Possible charges were sent to prosecutors. At 2 a.m. July 28, a possible fight was reported. Bar security broke it up before officers arrived. No one involved wished to provide a statement.

Traffic troubles

• A deputy responding to a driving complaint stopped a suspicious vehicle July 24 at W6920 Golf Course Drive in Ellsworth. The driver, an Ellsworth man, was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

• A deputy on patrol at 12:03 a.m. July 25 stopped a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 63 and 825th Street in Hager City. Open containers of alcohol were spotted in the vehicle. A passenger from Red Wing was ticketed for open container.

• A deputy on patrol at 5:16 a.m. July 26 discovered a vehicle that had slid into a ditch at 650th Street and County Road J in Beldenville. The driver, a juvenile, was ticketed for operating outside of probationary-license hours.

• A deputy stopped at 10:27 p.m. July 28 to check on a vehicle pulled to the side of the road at County Road DD and Highway 72 in Ellsworth. The driver, a Minneapolis woman, was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

Strange visitor arrives with questions

A complainant reported July 29 that a man drove up to his Highway 29 property in River Falls and began asking personal questions. The visitor told the complainant he didn't know why he was there "but something told him to go there," according to the blotter report.

Spider stop

A deputy stopped at 1:03 p.m. July 26 to check on a vehicle parked on the side of the road at Pine Street and Race Avenue in Elmwood. The driver was trying to get a spider out of the car. The spider was removed and the driver continued on her way.

Miscellaneous

• A caller reported a car being keyed July 24 at W9899 Highway 10 in Hager City. Damage occurred on two separate occasions.

• Deputies responded at 5:10 p.m. July 27 to N2015 290th St. in Maiden Rock for a dog stuck in a tree. The dog climbed back down when the deputy arrived.

• A man reported July 29 that previous tenants at W219 Terrace St. in Spring Valley had destroyed the house. The owner was unable at the time to open the house.