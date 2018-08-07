Bridge fight in Prescott

Deputies assisted Prescott police at 5:09 p.m. July 31 with a fight on the railroad bridge at 248 Front St.

Thefts

• Theft of a toolkit was reported July 30 at N7733 130th St. in Spring Valley.

• A theft was reported Aug. 2 at N2431 County Road A in Maiden Rock. Paperwork and evidence was collected.

Domestic-related calls

• Deputies assisted Spring Valley police with a domestic disturbance Aug. 1 at N424 McKay Ave.

• A fight between family members was reported Aug. 3 at N4893 1100th St. in Prescott. People were separated and reports were sent for review of possible charges.

Bones examined in Elmwood

Suspicious bones were reportedly found July 31 under a bridge in Elmwood near 190th Street and 490th Avenue. The bones were determined to have come from a deer.

Pot roaches destroyed after traffic stop

A deputy on patrol Aug. 1 stopped a vehicle at Highway 63 and 825th Street in Hager City. A vehicle search turned up four marijuana roaches. The driver received a warning; the roaches were destroyed.

Great bales of fire

Deputies responded at 7:43 p.m. Aug. 4 to 6762 County Road E in River Falls for a group of round bales that was on fire.

No lift for former inmate

A deputy on patrol at 9:09 a.m. Aug. 5 was flagged down by a pedestrian in Ellsworth. The man said he'd just been released from jail and wanted a ride. The deputy told him he couldn't do that. The man received information on taxi cab services.

Gunfire call in Beldenville

A caller on County Road N in Beldenville reported Aug. 5 that gunfire was startling her animals. Deputies checked with the neighbors, who were reportedly following all firearm laws.

Miscellaneous

• Deputies responded to a report July 30 of a cow being shot at W6217 Highway 63 in Ellsworth. Deputies spoke with the complainant.

• Deputies assisted Red Wing EMS crews with a person who fell from a ladder July 31 at W7949 770th St. in Hager City.

• Deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol responded at 11:38 p.m. Aug. 3 to an anonymous complaint about an underage party at a home on 845th Avenue in River Falls. A resident was spoken to and messages were left for the property owners.

• A caller reported a car being keyed July 24 at W9899 Highway 10 in Hager City. Damage occurred on two separate occasions.

• Deputies responded at 5:10 p.m. July 27 to N2015 290th St. in Maiden Rock for a dog stuck in a tree. The dog climbed back down when the deputy arrived.

• A man reported July 29 that previous tenants at W219 Terrace St. in Spring Valley had destroyed the house. The owner was unable at the time to open the house.

Accidents

• Vehicle driven by Philip E. Halverson, 73, Bay City, was rear-ended by vehicle driven by Donald A. Hoff, 24, Red Wing, at 6:29 p.m. July 24 on Highway 35 in the town of Isabelle. Neither driver was injured.

• Vehicles driven by Alison A. Forsman, 28, Cannon Falls, Minn., and Teresita T. Roeder, 70, Rochester, Minn., collided at 4:28 p.m. July 25 at highways 35 and 63 in the town of Trenton.

• Vehicles driven by Stella H. Berry, 66, Spring Valley, and Amber N. Bartz, 17, Elmwood, collided at 4:37 p.m. July 31 at county roads B and I in the town of Gilman. Berry sustained minor injuries. Neither Bartz nor her passenger, a 15-year-old boy, were injured. Bartz was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign.

• Vehicle driven by Veronica M. McCabe, 54, Ellsworth, crashed into a ditch at 10 p.m. July 14 on Highway 72 in the town of El Paso. McCabe told deputies she was reaching for a cellphone just before the crash.

• Vehicle driven by Jacob D. Neal, 34, Red Wing, Minn., backed out of an establishment and into County Road VV traffic, where it was struck by vehicle driven by Melissa N. Savage, 21, Hager City, at 12:41 a.m. July 15 in Hager City. Neal's passenger, Richard L. Mitchell, 24, Lake City, sustained possible injuries. Neal was cited for failure to yield right of way.

• Vehicle driven by Abby I. Johnson, 28, River Falls, crashed into a deer at 8:30 a.m. July 17 on Highway 29 in the town of River Falls. She sustained minor injuries.