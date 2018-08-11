Ellsworth police: Vehicle vandalism; Skateboarding snafu

• A resident in the 500 block of Cairns Street reported her gray cat with no collar missing at 4:08 p.m. Aug. 2.

• A caller reported a fawn trapped in a neighbor's fenced in area at 2:03 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 500 block of Annette Street. Police opened the gage in an attempt for it to leave later.

Vehicle vandalism

• A resident in the 100 block of South Maple Street reported to police at 5:11 p.m. July 30 that someone has been scratching her car and repainting the scratches. She filled out a report.

• A resident spoke to officers at 8:48 p.m. July 30 about his vehicle leaking gas. He believed someone had cut the gas line while parked in the 400 block of Highpoint Drive. A suspect was contacted.

Sticky fingers

A resident in the 100 block of Evergreen Estates reported an Adventure brand, blue travel hammock as stolen. She believes it was taken sometimes between 8:30 p.m. July 31 and 9 a.m. Aug. 1. The value was estimated at $20.

Skateboarding snafu

Police responded at 12:04 a.m. Aug. 4 to SuperAmerica for a male who had possibly broken his arm while skateboarding. The male told police he had been going down Main Street and attempted to slow down by pressing on the back of the board. The pavement was wet and he "wiped out." He did not hit his head, and admitted to drinking that night. He was taken to Red Wing Mayo by EMS.

Sudden death

Police responded to 735 S. Piety St. at 12:58 a.m. Aug. 4 for a man found lying on the bathroom floor. EMS and police performed CPR but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.