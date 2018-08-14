The man accused, Ronald William Marshall of Minneapolis, was arrested in River Falls by River Falls police that same day for operating the Ellsworth man's motor vehicle without his consent and criminal trespassing.

According to a criminal complaint:

The vehicle owner's co-workers happened to see 50-year-old Marshall driving the vehicle and pumping gas at BP in River Falls at 1 p.m. They had received a call from the owner that he was returning home to check if his car was stolen.

The description of a black male with dreadlocks given by the co-workers matched that of the initial description given by the St. Croix County report.

The Ellsworth man told an Ellsworth officer who responded to the owner's house he did not know anyone by that description and had not authorized anyone to drive his car or enter his home.

At the vehicle owner's home, the Ellsworth officer found a red backpack that was not the Ellsworth man's on top of the washer and dryer with some items and a receipt from Family Dollar printed that morning. Cheetos and a Subway cookie bag were found on the dining room table that was not the vehicle owner's either.

Meanwhile, the River Falls officer who was called to the gas station at approximately 1:15 p.m. confirmed the vehicle at BP was the owner's based on the license plate number.

That officer approached Marshall, who did not have identification on him except for a piece of paper. The paper had the name Randall Jones on it. He then identified himself as Randall Erie Jones, 49, last living in Florida. He did not have a current address. Marshall, or "Jones," said he was coming from Minneapolis and denied being in Ellsworth. He said he was in River Falls to get food and gas.

Marshall's true identity was confirmed by another River Falls officer later who transported Marshall to the Pierce County Jail.

Pierce County sheriff's deputies arrived to assist and the River Falls officer spoke with the Ellsworth vehicle owner to check if he knew a Jones, which he did not. He asked the Ellsworth officer and the owner to meet them at BP.

The owner's co-workers filled out statements which were given to the Ellsworth officer.

No items were in the vehicle that were not the owner's except for a few food purchases. There was no damage to the car and nothing seemed to be missing. The owner drove the car home.

The River Falls officer collected a receipt of Marshall's purchases at BP and requested video surveillance which would be sent over when ready.

The Ellsworth officer spoke with employees at both Family Dollar and Subway, confirming the man's description and his whereabouts that morning. An employee at Subway had directed Marshall, who was seen wearing the red backpack, to a laundromat after he purchased a drink and cookies.

Marshall is set to appear at 10 a.m. Oct. 4 in Pierce County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing.

In a separate case, according to St. Croix County Circuit Court files, Marshall was re-arrested and charged with felony bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer and criminal damage to property on Aug. 11. His preliminary hearing for that case will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 15.