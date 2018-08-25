Golf carts reported stolen

Two golf carts were reported stolen Aug. 18 at S345 Hidden Fox Court in Spring Valley.

Drugs turned up in Prescott traffic stop

Deputies on patrol at 11:56 p.m. Aug. 13 stopped a speeder at County Road QQ and Highway 29 in Prescott. Marijuana was seen in the vehicle, which prompted a search of it and its four occupants. One occupant, a Bloomington, Minn., man, was arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession. Two others were ticketed for marijuana possession.

Michigan or bust — by way of Ellsworth

A disorderly person was reported Aug. 15 at W7670 Highway 10 in Ellsworth. The suspects told officers they would leave and that they were hiking to Michigan. They were given a courtesy ride to Pepin County. Michigan-bound hikers were spotted less than two hours later at 610th Street and Highway 10 in Ellsworth.

Domestic disturbance in Ellsworth

A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:16 p.m. Aug. 19 at W4560 Highway 72 in Ellsworth. An Ellsworth man there was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, criminal property damage, misdemeanor victim intimidation and misdemeanor battery.

Wedding goes off with a bang

A caller reported hearing a loud bang at 7:50 p.m. near Main and Utility streets in Ellsworth. Deputies learned the sound likely came from fireworks being lit at a nearby wedding; the caller was apprised.

Miscellaneous

• A gas drive-off was reported Aug. 15 at N1817 785th St. in Hager City. A Hampton, Minn., man was ticketed for fraud on a gas station.

• Deputies spoke with a Hopkins, Minn., woman about a hit-and-run crash in Maiden Rock. She was later arrested on suspicion of drug paraphernalia possession.

• Two containers lids were reported missing Aug. 16 at N7750 Highway 65. Deputies spoke with the River Falls town chairman about the incident.